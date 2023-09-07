Lifestyle Home We Found 10 Festive Wreaths Under $25 to Get Your Front Door Ready for Fall And they’re all at Amazon By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than four years of experience in the magazine industry. She writes about sales, deals, and new products trending at Amazon. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2023 11:14AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland If you’re looking for a simple, cost-effective way to make your home more inviting, you can’t go wrong with adding a festive wreath to your front door. Luckily, Amazon has more than 4,000 fall wreaths to shop right now. Even better, there are plenty of affordable finds that will instantly make the outside of your home autumn-ready. To help you get a head start, we went ahead and found the 10 best fall wreaths under $25 worth adding to your cart. Among our top picks, you’ll find red, orange, and yellow leaves that the upcoming season is known for. We also included Halloween and Thanksgiving wreaths that feature pumpkins, berries, and black ravens. And since they’re all artificial, they can decorate your front porch all season long — and for years to come. Best Fall Wreaths at Amazon Amforesj Orange Leaf Wreath, $18.99 VioletEverGarden Fall Wreath with Pumpkins, $20.89 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Twinkle Star Halloween Lighted Wreath, $21.99 J’Floru Fall Floral Wreath, $18.99 Sggvecsy Welcome Wreath, $19.94 with coupon (orig. $26.99) WreathDream Berry Leaf Wreath, $23.99 Ynylchmx Autumn Wreath, $19.99 Yawwind Orange Leaf Berry Wreath, $22.79 with coupon (orig. $23.99) Bibelot Daisy Fall Wreath, $21.99 Diyfloru Berry Wreath, $19.99 The 12 Best Places to Buy Couches Online Amforesj Orange Leaf Wreath, $19 Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 For a simple pop of color, check out the Amforesj Wreath which comes with yellow and orange leaves wrapped around vine branches. Customers who’ve given it a five-star rating call it “beautiful” and “well made.” One shopper wrote, “I was pleasantly surprised at how real the leaves appear. It is a perfect size for a front door.” And right now, you can grab it for just $19. VioletEverGarden Fall Wreath with Pumpkins, $21 with Coupon (Save $9) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $21 The 5 Best Removable Wallpapers, Tested and Reviewed If you’re itching to decorate your home for Thanksgiving, opt for the VioletEverGarden Fall Wreath that’s $21 with a deal and a stackable coupon. It has vibrant fall leaves, berries, and small pumpkins. The brand recommends placing it on a flat surface and unfolding the branches to make it look full. Twinkle Star Halloween Lighted Wreath, $22 Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 If you want to greet trick-or-treaters with a Halloween wreath, consider grabbing the $22 Twinkle Star Halloween Lighted Wreath. It fully leans into the October holiday thanks to purple LED lights, black leaves and branches, a skeleton hand, and a raven perched at the bottom. Plus, the battery-powered lights have a timer function, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn them off. Ready to decorate your home for the new season? Keep scrolling for more of the best fall wreaths under $25 at Amazon. J’Floru Fall Floral Wreath, $19 Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 Sggvecsy Welcome Wreath, $20 with Coupon (Save $7) Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $20 WreathDream Berry Leaf Wreath, $24 Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 Ynylchmx Autumn Wreath, $20 Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Yawwind Orange Leaf Berry Wreath, $23 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $23 Bibelot Daisy Fall Wreath, $22 Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 Diyfloru Berry Wreath, $20 Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, and More Celebs Are Wearing Denim Dresses — These Similar Styles Start at $30 This 'Sleek and Quiet' Cat Water Fountain Helps Pets Hydrate in Summer Heat, and It’s on Sale with Our Promo Code Amazon Has a Storefront Dedicated to Living Room Storage — and These Space-Savings Finds Are Up to 60% Off