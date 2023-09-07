We Found 10 Festive Wreaths Under $25 to Get Your Front Door Ready for Fall

And they’re all at Amazon

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than four years of experience in the magazine industry. She writes about sales, deals, and new products trending at Amazon.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 11:14AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Fall Wreaths Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

If you’re looking for a simple, cost-effective way to make your home more inviting, you can’t go wrong with adding a festive wreath to your front door. 

Luckily, Amazon has more than 4,000 fall wreaths to shop right now. Even better, there are plenty of affordable finds that will instantly make the outside of your home autumn-ready. To help you get a head start, we went ahead and found the 10 best fall wreaths under $25 worth adding to your cart. 

Among our top picks, you’ll find red, orange, and yellow leaves that the upcoming season is known for. We also included Halloween and Thanksgiving wreaths that feature pumpkins, berries, and black ravens. And since they’re all artificial, they can decorate your front porch all season long — and for years to come. 

Best Fall Wreaths at Amazon 

Amforesj Orange Leaf Wreath, $19

Amazon AMF0RESJ Artificial Fall Wreath

Amazon

For a simple pop of color, check out the Amforesj Wreath which comes with yellow and orange leaves wrapped around vine branches. Customers who’ve given it a five-star rating call it “beautiful” and “well made.” One shopper wrote, “I was pleasantly surprised at how real the leaves appear. It is a perfect size for a front door.” And right now, you can grab it for just $19. 

VioletEverGarden Fall Wreath with Pumpkins, $21 with Coupon (Save $9)

Amazon VioletEverGarden 20inch Artificial Fall Wreath

Amazon

If you’re itching to decorate your home for Thanksgiving, opt for the VioletEverGarden Fall Wreath that’s $21 with a deal and a stackable coupon. It has vibrant fall leaves, berries, and small pumpkins. The brand recommends placing it on a flat surface and unfolding the branches to make it look full. 

Twinkle Star Halloween Lighted Wreath, $22 

Amazon Twinkle Star Halloween Lighted Wreath

Amazon

If you want to greet trick-or-treaters with a Halloween wreath, consider grabbing the $22 Twinkle Star Halloween Lighted Wreath. It fully leans into the October holiday thanks to purple LED lights, black leaves and branches, a skeleton hand, and a raven perched at the bottom. Plus, the battery-powered lights have a timer function, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn them off. 

Ready to decorate your home for the new season? Keep scrolling for more of the best fall wreaths under $25 at Amazon

J’Floru Fall Floral Wreath, $19 

Amazon Artificial Fall Floral Wreath

Amazon

Sggvecsy Welcome Wreath, $20 with Coupon (Save $7)

Amazon Sggvecsy Fall Wreath 22ââ Harvest Wreath

Amazon

WreathDream Berry Leaf Wreath, $24 

Amazon 20 inch Artificial Fall Wreath

Amazon

Ynylchmx Autumn Wreath, $20

Amazon YNYLCHMX 18" Fall Wreath

Amazon

Yawwind Orange Leaf Berry Wreath, $23 with Coupon 

Amazon Yawwind 20 Inch Fall Wreath

Amazon

Bibelot Daisy Fall Wreath, $22

Amazon Bibelot 20 Inch Fall Wreath

Amazon

Diyfloru Berry Wreath, $20

Amazon DIYFLORU 18 Inch Bittersweet Autumn Wreath

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Michelle Obama, Martha Stewart, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, and More Celebs Are Wearing Denim Dresses — These Similar Styles Start at $30
Petlibro Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain Tout
This 'Sleek and Quiet' Cat Water Fountain Helps Pets Hydrate in Summer Heat, and It’s on Sale with Our Promo Code
Amazon Living Room Storage Roundup Tout
Amazon Has a Storefront Dedicated to Living Room Storage — and These Space-Savings Finds Are Up to 60% Off
Related Articles
Marilyn Monroe Home to be demolished
Demolition Permit Approved to Tear Down Marilyn Monroe’s Los Angeles Home
Ykyi Electric Spin Scrubber tout
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Electric Spin Scrubber ‘Saves’ Their Backs While Cleaning — and It's on Sale
One-Off: Oversized Hoodie tout
This ‘Perfectly Oversized’ Hoodie for Fall Just Dropped at Amazon, and It’s Already on Sale Starting at $24
Ashley Benson sells historic L.A. mansion within days of Architectural Digest home tour.
Ashley Benson Sells Historic L.A. Mansion Within Days of 'Architectural Digest' Home Tour
BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum Tout
Shoppers Say This Bissell Vacuum with ‘Powerful Suction’ Is ‘Perfect for Pet Owners’ — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Roundup: Best-Selling Outdoor Decor Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Decor for Fall Will Transform Porches and Patios — and It's Up to 61% Off Right Now
Amazon Living Room Storage Roundup Tout
Amazon Has a Storefront Dedicated to Living Room Storage — and These Space-Savings Finds Are Up to 60% Off
Bath Towels tout
These ‘Luxurious’ and ‘Quick-Drying’ Bath Towels Are Just $3 Apiece at Amazon
HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 in Louisville, KY
WATCH: HGTV Unveils 2023 Urban Oasis Home and Reveals Its Location (Exclusive)
Bed Sheets Sale Tout
These ‘Smooth as Silk’ Cooling Bed Sheets with 49,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are as Little as $22 Today
The Gongshi Vacuum Storage Bag and hand pump on the floor of a closet.
The Best Budget Vacuum Storage Bags We Tested Are Just $17 Right Now for Amazon Prime Members
Robot Vacuum Sale Tout
This $240 Robot Vacuum with ‘Mighty Power’ Is Just $96 at Amazon Right Now
LDW: Wayfair Deals Tout
Wayfair’s Labor Day Clearance Sale Is Packed with Major Deals for Every Room in Your Home — Up to 82 % Off
Astylish Shacket tout
Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought This Shacket That's a 'Staple for Fall' — and It’s on Sale
Amazon Schenley Steam Mop Cleaner Tout
This Steam Mop That Works ‘Wonders’ on Grout Is on Sale for $100 at Amazon Right Now
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa., to tackle a major home renovation for his grandmother Portia, who has always been there for him with unwavering support and guidance
NFL Star Damar Hamlin Surprises His Grandma with Home Makeover Months After Cardiac Arrest (Exclusive)