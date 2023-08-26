9 Elegant Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now

"I have never fallen in love with a dress from Amazon like this one"

By Tanisha Pina
Published on August 26, 2023 08:00AM EDT

The fall wedding season is quickly approaching, and with it starts the search for perfect wedding guest dresses — fit for both the occasion and your budget.

Thankfully, your expectations for an elegant, quality, and affordable dress don’t have to drop with the temperature, because Amazon has options that’ll satisfy virtually every style. From classic wrap dresses to romantic ruffles, there is no shortage of fall wedding guest dresses that shoppers are loving right now.

We rounded up nine fall wedding guest dresses, including midi, maxi, and cocktail styles, and they’re all under $50. To sweeten the finds, some dresses are discounted thanks to on-site coupons. 

Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

Anrabess Square Neck Ruffle Split Midi Dress

ANRABESS Women's Elegant Bridesmaid Dress

Amazon

The Anrabess Square Neck Ruffle Split Midi Dress only landed at Amazon this spring, but it’s already gaining popularity, as more than 100 shoppers have bought the dress in the past month. Offered in 23 colors, the modern A-line dress has functional details, including a waist tie and tie-up ribbon strap, which allow for a customizable fit.

The $46 sleeveless midi option also has a square neckline, split hem, and a subtle, one-sided slit that drapes over the ankle. Its modern and romantic look makes the dress one that can become a staple, and its soft, medium-weight fabric makes it great for fall weddings and countless other events and celebrations. Shoppers have called it “simple yet elegant,” “supportive,” and “expensive looking” in their reviews. 

In'voland Plus-Size Swiss Dot Long Sleeve Chiffon Dress

Amazon IN'VOLAND Women's Plus Size Swiss Dot Long Sleeve Chiffon

Amazon

If a dress with sleeves is the goal, check out the Plus-Size Swiss Dot Long Sleeve Chiffon Dress by In’voland. The swing-style dress comes in 15 colors, including classics like black and navy, as well as various gem tones and pastels, and is available in sizes 16 through 24. The non-stretch chiffon dress is fully lined (except at the sleeves) for worry-free wear and is adorned with textured dots, creating a playful design. 

Reviewers have praised the dress for its thoughtfully designed high elastic waist and stretchy cuff sleeves, with some describing it as “comfortable,” “very versatile,” and “gorgeous.” 

Berrygo V-Neck Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon BerryGo Women's Boho V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon

This V-neck, wrap, maxi dress is available in a long list of colors, like deep orange, green, blue, and black, and fabrics, including a heavier velvet option that makes it a great choice for cooler weather. While some sizes are currently sold out, the dress is available 4–16, and because of its wrap silhouette and empire waist, you’ll be able to customize the fit according to your body.

“I have never fallen in love with a dress from Amazon like this one. The fabric is heavy and quality, [with] no sheerness,” one shopper wrote. They shared that they planned to wear the dress to a winter wedding and praised the dress’ wrap style and overall fit “I can’t get enough of it; it flatters every inch of me,” they added.

Keep scrolling for more fall wedding guest dresses available at Amazon.

Prettygarden Halter Pleated Midi A-Line Dress, $17

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Summer Dress for Women Elegant Halter Neck

Amazon

Btfbm Mock Neck Cocktail Dress, $47

Amazon BTFBM Women Sleeveless Mock Neck Cocktail Dresses Keyhole

Amazon

Grace Karin One Shoulder Midi Dress, $36 with Coupon

Amazon GRACE KARIN Women's Fall One Shoulder Long Sleeve Ruched

Amazon

Anrabess V-Neck Maxi Dress, Starting at $40

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dresses

Amazon

Grace Karin Long Sleeve Satin Dress, $35 with Coupon

Amazon GRACE KARIN Women's Long Sleeve Satin Wedding Guest Dress

Amazon

Btfbm Long Sleeve One Shoulder Cocktail Dress, $20

Amazon BTFBM Women Elegant Long Sleeve One Shoulder Cocktail Dress

Amazon

