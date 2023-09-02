The dress code for summer weddings is all about bright colors, floral patterns, and leggy silhouettes, but dresses for fall weddings are longer, come in deeper hues, and play with thicker fabrics like velvet — and they’re so much fun to shop for.



If you have a fall wedding on your calendar this year, appropriate attire is in order, and this weekend is the ideal time to buy it: So many seasonal wedding guest dresses are on sale for Labor Day. Amazon, Nordstrom, Lulus, Madewell, and more stores are offering deep discounts on midi, maxi, casual, and black tie wedding guest dresses in warm autumnal shades.



Below, shop the best styles for every occasion — and prepare to turn heads at the reception.

Best Overall Fall Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale

Grecerelle Bohemian Maxi Dress

Amazon

Cooler weather at fall weddings calls for more coverage, and maxi dresses are the perfect choice; celebrities like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez have been wearing the comfy and flattering style recently. At Amazon, you can get a breezy maxi dress by Grecerelle on double sale for just $42. The dress features elegant ruffles, a cross V-neck, and a front slit (so you’re not totally covered up).

Formal Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale

Anrabess Strapless Maxi Dress

Amazon

Strapless gowns have been a top choice for stars and royals alike recently — Reese Witherspoon wore the style in a twinning moment with her daughter Ava Philippe, while Meghan Markle went for a striped strapless dress on a dinner date with Prince Harry. The Anrabess Strapless Maxi Dress, which is only $37 at Amazon during Labor Day weekend, has a satin finish that looks so chic. The slip dress has an elastic waistband and a cutout in the back, is machine-washable, and comes in 12 gorgeous colors, like green, blue, and red.

Midi Wedding Guest Dresses for Fall on Sale

Madewell The Goldie Dress in Plissé

Madewell

Fall weather can be unpredictable — if you want to be prepared for a spike in temperatures, consider wearing a midi dress to your next wedding, such as this easy slip dress by Madewell. The Goldie Dress is an elevated slip dress with flattering pleats, and the midi silhouette means you can show off your heels. Right now, it’s going for 30 percent less than usual, and in the past week alone, more than 2,000 shoppers have added it to their carts.



Casual Wedding Guest Dresses for Fall on Sale

Everlane The Ribbed Wrap Midi Dress

Everlane

Weddings don’t always happen in extravagant settings. If you’re attending a more intimate ceremony, wearing a casual dress might be the right move. Everlane’s Ribbed Wrap Midi Dress is a soft knit that not only offers a relaxed look, but also makes dinner and dancing so much more comfortable. The wrap dress has an adjustable tie and billowing sleeves that’ll cover your arms, and reviewers have said you can dress it up or down for a variety of occasions.

Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses for Fall on Sale

Runwind Maxi Dress

Amazon

Another maxi style, the Runwind Maxi Dress is one you can wear over and over again. The dress features three-quarter-length sleeves, an easy wrap design, and coverage all the way down to the floor. The deep V-neck allows you to wear it more modestly on the shoulders or pull it down for a more sultry off-the-shoulder look. You can snag it in 15 pretty colors like black, yellow, and brown for as little as $27 — an absolute steal.



Save-the-dates piling up? Now’s the time to pick out your looks. Read on for more fall wedding guest dresses on sale for Labor Day.



Banana Republic Lisa Linen Midi Dress

Banana Republic

Reformation Barrow Silk Dress

Reformation

Lulus So Flirty Magenta One-Shoulder Cutout Dress

Lulus

BTFBM Pleated Midi Dress

Amazon

Eliza J Ruffle A-Line Dress

Nordstrom

