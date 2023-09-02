Lifestyle 20 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale This Weekend at Nordstrom, Amazon, and Madewell Shop black tie, casual, and everything in between By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer is a senior shopping writer for PEOPLE with over five years’ experience in the digital media industry. She covers the latest celebrity style, pop culture fashion moments, and can’t-miss sales on fashion, beauty, and home products. People Editorial Guidelines and Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Nicol Natale is a shopping writer at PEOPLE based in Hawai’i with more than six years’ experience in the digital and print media industry. She covers everything from the hottest celebrity fashion trends, including jeans, to the latest Roomba vacuum cleaner shoppers can’t stop buying from Amazon. Published on September 2, 2023 11:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Overall Fall Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale Formal Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale Midi Wedding Guest Dresses for Fall on Sale Casual Wedding Guest Dresses for Fall on Sale Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses for Fall on Sale We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez The dress code for summer weddings is all about bright colors, floral patterns, and leggy silhouettes, but dresses for fall weddings are longer, come in deeper hues, and play with thicker fabrics like velvet — and they're so much fun to shop for.If you have a fall wedding on your calendar this year, appropriate attire is in order, and this weekend is the ideal time to buy it: So many seasonal wedding guest dresses are on sale for Labor Day. Amazon, Nordstrom, Lulus, Madewell, and more stores are offering deep discounts on midi, maxi, casual, and black tie wedding guest dresses in warm autumnal shades. Below, shop the best styles for every occasion — and prepare to turn heads at the reception. 9 Elegant Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now Best Overall Fall Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale Everlane The Satin Square Neck Slip Dress, $70 (orig. $128); everlane.com Grecerelle Bohemian Maxi Dress, $42.75 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com Reformation Barrow Silk Dress, $119.40 (orig. $398); reformation.com Lulus So Flirty Magenta One-Shoulder Cutout Dress, $41 (orig. $69); lulus.com Grecerelle Bohemian Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $54 $40 Cooler weather at fall weddings calls for more coverage, and maxi dresses are the perfect choice; celebrities like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez have been wearing the comfy and flattering style recently. At Amazon, you can get a breezy maxi dress by Grecerelle on double sale for just $42. The dress features elegant ruffles, a cross V-neck, and a front slit (so you’re not totally covered up). Formal Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale Lulus All About Love Blush Pink Maxi Dress, $39 (orig. $99); lulus.com Eliza J Ruffle A-Line Dress, $88.80 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com Anrabess Strapless Maxi Dress, $36.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Revolve Amanda Uprichards Jaida Maxi, $119 (orig. $339); revolve.com Anrabess Strapless Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $35 Strapless gowns have been a top choice for stars and royals alike recently — Reese Witherspoon wore the style in a twinning moment with her daughter Ava Philippe, while Meghan Markle went for a striped strapless dress on a dinner date with Prince Harry. The Anrabess Strapless Maxi Dress, which is only $37 at Amazon during Labor Day weekend, has a satin finish that looks so chic. The slip dress has an elastic waistband and a cutout in the back, is machine-washable, and comes in 12 gorgeous colors, like green, blue, and red. Midi Wedding Guest Dresses for Fall on Sale Julia Jordan Twist Neck Sheath Dress, $54.50 (orig. $109); nordstrom.com BTFBM Pleated Midi Dress, $32.79 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com Madwell The Goldie Dress in Plissé, $89.60 with code COOLDOWN (orig. $128); madewell.com Banana Republic Lisa Linen Midi Dress, $119.99 (orig. $190); bananarepublic.gap.com Madewell The Goldie Dress in Plissé Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $128 $90 Fall weather can be unpredictable — if you want to be prepared for a spike in temperatures, consider wearing a midi dress to your next wedding, such as this easy slip dress by Madewell. The Goldie Dress is an elevated slip dress with flattering pleats, and the midi silhouette means you can show off your heels. Right now, it’s going for 30 percent less than usual, and in the past week alone, more than 2,000 shoppers have added it to their carts. Casual Wedding Guest Dresses for Fall on Sale Pretty Garden Fall Knit Pullover Dress, $30.95 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Lulus Much Obliged Golden Yellow Wrap Maxi Dress, $29 (orig. $74); lulus.com Madewell Poplin Cutout Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $89.60 with code COOLDOWN (orig. $128); madewell.com Everlane The Ribbed Wrap Midi Dress, $89 (orig. $178); everlane.com Everlane The Ribbed Wrap Midi Dress Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $178 $89 Weddings don’t always happen in extravagant settings. If you’re attending a more intimate ceremony, wearing a casual dress might be the right move. Everlane’s Ribbed Wrap Midi Dress is a soft knit that not only offers a relaxed look, but also makes dinner and dancing so much more comfortable. The wrap dress has an adjustable tie and billowing sleeves that’ll cover your arms, and reviewers have said you can dress it up or down for a variety of occasions. Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses for Fall on Sale Runwind Maxi Dress, $27.22 (orig. $38.88); amazon.com Keluummi Midi Dress, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com CeCe Tie Sleeve Shift Dress, $53.97 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com Eloquii Ruched Mock Neck Sleeveless Midi Dress, $79.98 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com Runwind Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 $27 Another maxi style, the Runwind Maxi Dress is one you can wear over and over again. The dress features three-quarter-length sleeves, an easy wrap design, and coverage all the way down to the floor. The deep V-neck allows you to wear it more modestly on the shoulders or pull it down for a more sultry off-the-shoulder look. You can snag it in 15 pretty colors like black, yellow, and brown for as little as $27 — an absolute steal. Save-the-dates piling up? 