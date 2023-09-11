Lifestyle Oversized Pullovers, Casual Turtlenecks, and More Fall Sweaters Are Secretly Under $40 at Amazon There are thousands of comfy sweaters on Amazon — here's where to start By Monica Bell Monica Bell Monica Bell is an experienced copywriter and commerce writer with a penchant for writing about lifestyle, home, and fashion. She's written script coverage, acted a research consultant for non-fiction books, and writes articles on behalf of various social impact companies. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 11, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. There’s nothing quite like the comfort of slipping into your favorite cozy sweater as you taste that first drop of crisp weather. Luckily, Amazon is overflowing with fall sweaters to transition you into the season — and we found the best options under $40. Amazon’s collection of fall sweaters runs the gamut from heavy to lightweight, in styles that range from form-fitting to oversized. In weather that can be unpredictable, this hooded top strikes the balance between casual and curated, with fitted sleeves and a deep V-Neck. If you’re looking for an outfit for a night out, this off-the-shoulder top is sure to do the trick. Prices start at just $20, with sale options up to 52 percent off. Read on for more of Amazon’s best fall sweaters under $40. Amazon’s Best Fall Sweaters Under $40 Zesica Casual Crew Neck Jumper, $28 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Lillusory Off-the-Shoulder Top, $29.99 Saodimallsu Batwing V-Neck Jumper, $28.81 with coupon (orig. $59.98) Dokotoo Colorblock Sweater, $30.60 with coupon (orig. $46.99) Prettygarden Cropped Wrap Sweater, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99) Anrabess Oversized Quarter Zipper Pullover, $36.99 (orig. $52.99) AlvaQ V-Neck Hooded Top, $28.90 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Prettygarden Cropped Turtleneck, $29.45 with coupon (orig. $30.99) Efan Asymmetric Pullover, $29.60 with coupon (orig. $54.99) Okiwam Tie-Front Ribbed Top, $34.99 (orig. $43.99) Prettygarden Cutout Long Sleeve Sweater, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $50.99) Gap Puffed Sleeve Crewneck Sweater, $29.99 Btfbm Loose Fit Fall Jumper, $29.60 with coupon (orig. $41.99) Kirundo Color Block Loose Knit Pullover, $32.31 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Sofía Vergara Went Shopping in the Flattering Jean Style Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes Love to Pull Out for Fall Dokotoo Colorblock Sweater, $31 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $47 $31 Tug on this soft and lightweight sweater during chilly fall mornings and while grabbing a coffee with friends. Its loose fit and pullover crewneck make it easy to throw on, and its super soft material is incredibly comfortable — no itchiness involved. The colorblock sweater is available in 28 different colors, including white and black stripes and brown, in sizes S–XXL. Reviewers say this sweater is “comfortable” and “soft.” One shopper called it “absolutely gorgeous,” and said it was “perfect for fall weather.” Another loved its versatility, noting that it “looks great with slacks for the office or a nice pair of jeans.” The same reviewer was also pleased that the sweater is not made from “a bulky material,” but is “still warm.” Saodimallsu Batwing V-Neck Jumper, $29 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $29 The button closures on this henley top allow for several different styles, with the option of giving you a little extra warmth on colder days. It’s made from a knitted material, complete with a V-neck and batwing sleeves. Perfect for a night out or a workday, this sweater comes in 24 different colors, like gray and lake green, in sizes S-XL. Many customers appreciate this “comfortable, mid-weight sweater,” while others confirm that it “washes well.” Another shopper “loved the buttons” and was very happy with the sweater’s “perfect oversized fit.” This buyer called the sweater “super comfy” and liked how it’s ideal “for everyday or a date night,” since it pairs well with jeans and leggings. Okiwam Tie-Front Ribbed Top, $35 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $35 This crewneck tie-front sweater is made from a combination of acrylic, nylon, and spandex, so it’s both stretchy and durable. Dress it up or down with leggings, jeans, or a skirt depending on the occasion. Choose from seven colors, like dark red and navy, available in sizes S-XL. Customers called this sweater “beautiful” and “comfortable,” with many noting that it’s made with “good quality” materials. One shopper remarked how the sweater was not only “so soft,” but also “figure flattering” as well. This reviewer couldn’t be happier with their purchase, calling the sweater “the perfect compliment to any high-waisted pant or skirt.” Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Decor for Fall Will Transform Porches and Patios — and It's Up to 61% Off Right Now Anrabess Oversized Quarter Zipper Pullover, $37 (Save 30%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $37 This oversized pullover is cozy, warm, and casual. Its quarter-zipper collar ensures warmth without being too restricting, while the drop shoulder is great for days when you want to cuddle up or brave the chill. Its viscose, nylon, and polyester materials make it ideal for outdoor workouts and activities as well. The pullover is available in 30 different solid colors, such as camel and apricot, in sizes XS–XL. “If you like compliments, this sweater is for you,” one reviewer raved. Another shared that this sweater “will be a new favorite,” as it’s “lightweight but still decently warm without being bulky.” A third shopper wrote that they “cannot wait for fall to wear the sweater again,” and “seriously thought of buying four more.” Keep scrolling to check out more of Amazon’s fall sweaters under $40. Zesica Casual Crew Neck Jumper, $28 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $28 Lillusory Off-the-Shoulder Top, $30 Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 Prettygarden Cropped Wrap Sweater, $20 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $24 AlvaQ V-Neck Hooded Top, $29 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $29 Prettygarden Cropped Turtleneck, $29 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $29 Efan Asymmetric Pullover, $30 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $30 Prettygarden Cutout Long Sleeve Sweater, $32 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $32 Gap Puffed Sleeve Crewneck Sweater, $30 Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 Btfbm Loose Fit Fall Jumper, $30 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 $30 Kirundo Color Block Loose Knit Pullover, $32 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $32 