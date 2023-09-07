Target’s Fall Shoe Drop Has ‘Unbelievably Comfy’ Boots, Loafers, and Mules That Start at $25 — Here's What to Buy

Fall is now unofficially in full swing, which means it’s time to swap out sandals and slides for cozier, full-coverage shoes to carry you through the new season. Target has a revolving door of new shoe arrivals, and prices start at just $25 for comfortable and supportive styles.

The retailer’s new shoe collection includes cushioned boots, “unbelievably comfy” mule flats, and loafers with a memory foam insole to keep your feet ache-free throughout the day. Keep scrolling for our favorite fall shoe styles for $50 or less.

Target Fall Shoes Under $50

Universal Thread Betsy Clog Mule Flats

Target

Shoppers say these Universal Thread Betsy Clog Mules are an “unbelievably comfy” option for their affordable price. The slip-on shoes come in three colors — taupe, tan, and black — and feature a suede finish, metal buckle accent, and cushioning to keep your feet supported. One reviewer called the mules a “good value,” while another said they love the “comfort and style” of the shoe “without the name brand expense.”

A New Day Archie Loafer Flats

Target

The A New Day faux-leather Archie loafers feature gold-tone metal accents and a 1.5-inch platform heel for slightly elevated style. And while loafers aren’t always the most comfortable choice, the Archie flats feature memory foam insoles that shoppers raved over. Though several customers advised that they run narrow and to size up, with the right fit, they were “perfect,” according to one person.

A New Day Emmy Dress Boots

Target

A neutral ankle boot is a versatile fall shoe staple, like this style from A New Day. They feature a memory foam footbed and soft lining for comfort, while the 2-inch block heel adds height without swelling your feet. One shopper in particular, who has a “difficult time finding boots,” called the Emmy Boots “comfortable,” “perfect,” and said they have the right “arch to walk around in.” The tan suede color also just so happens to go with everything.

A New Day Thora Dress Boots

Target

If you want to dress up your fall outfit a bit, consider the Thora Boots. They’re designed with a medium-width, 3-inch block heel and pointed toe for a sleek look. Not to mention, the chocolate brown suede feels like the ideal neutral for fall. One customer said they “can’t recommend” the shoes “enough,” while calling the style “gorgeous” and “great quality” with the “perfect heel height” and an “amazing color.” You won’t have to sacrifice on comfort either, even with the taller heel. The Thora Boots also include a memory foam footbed and soft lining to keep your feet comfy throughout all-day wear.

Keep scrolling to find even more fall shoe styles from Target that are less than $50.

A New Day Amber Slip-On Mule Flats

Target

A New Day Pippa Stretch Boots

Target

Wild Fable Eileen Mule Heels

Target

Universal Thread Harlan Dress Boots

Target

Wild Fable Brooke Mules