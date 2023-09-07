Lifestyle Fashion Target’s Fall Shoe Drop Has ‘Unbelievably Comfy’ Boots, Loafers, and Mules That Start at $25 — Here's What to Buy These 11 styles are all under $50 By Megan Schaltegger Megan Schaltegger Megan Schaltegger is a lifestyle and commerce writer. She has written for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Delish, PopSugar, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2023 09:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Fall is now unofficially in full swing, which means it’s time to swap out sandals and slides for cozier, full-coverage shoes to carry you through the new season. Target has a revolving door of new shoe arrivals, and prices start at just $25 for comfortable and supportive styles. The retailer’s new shoe collection includes cushioned boots, “unbelievably comfy” mule flats, and loafers with a memory foam insole to keep your feet ache-free throughout the day. Keep scrolling for our favorite fall shoe styles for $50 or less. Target Fall Shoes Under $50 A New Day Emmy Dress Boots, $37.99 Universal Thread Betsy Clog Mule Flats, $29.99 A New Day Blythe Platform Boots, $39.99 A New Day Thora Dress Boots, $39.99 Universal Thread Kay Western Boots, $25.99 (orig. $39.99) A New Day Amber Slip-On Mule Flats, $24.99 Wild Fable Brooke Mules, $35 A New Day Archie Loafer Flats, $34.99 A New Day Pippa Stretch Boots, $39.99 Wild Fable Eileen Mule Heels, $40 Universal Thread Harlan Dress Boots, $44.99 Universal Thread Betsy Clog Mule Flats Target Buy on Target $30 Shoppers say these Universal Thread Betsy Clog Mules are an “unbelievably comfy” option for their affordable price. The slip-on shoes come in three colors — taupe, tan, and black — and feature a suede finish, metal buckle accent, and cushioning to keep your feet supported. One reviewer called the mules a “good value,” while another said they love the “comfort and style” of the shoe “without the name brand expense.” A New Day Archie Loafer Flats Target Buy on Target $35 The A New Day faux-leather Archie loafers feature gold-tone metal accents and a 1.5-inch platform heel for slightly elevated style. And while loafers aren’t always the most comfortable choice, the Archie flats feature memory foam insoles that shoppers raved over. Though several customers advised that they run narrow and to size up, with the right fit, they were “perfect,” according to one person. A New Day Emmy Dress Boots Target Buy on Target $38 A neutral ankle boot is a versatile fall shoe staple, like this style from A New Day. They feature a memory foam footbed and soft lining for comfort, while the 2-inch block heel adds height without swelling your feet. One shopper in particular, who has a “difficult time finding boots,” called the Emmy Boots “comfortable,” “perfect,” and said they have the right “arch to walk around in.” The tan suede color also just so happens to go with everything. A New Day Thora Dress Boots Target Buy on Target $40 If you want to dress up your fall outfit a bit, consider the Thora Boots. They’re designed with a medium-width, 3-inch block heel and pointed toe for a sleek look. Not to mention, the chocolate brown suede feels like the ideal neutral for fall. One customer said they “can’t recommend” the shoes “enough,” while calling the style “gorgeous” and “great quality” with the “perfect heel height” and an “amazing color.” You won’t have to sacrifice on comfort either, even with the taller heel. The Thora Boots also include a memory foam footbed and soft lining to keep your feet comfy throughout all-day wear. Keep scrolling to find even more fall shoe styles from Target that are less than $50. A New Day Amber Slip-On Mule Flats Target Buy on Target $25 A New Day Pippa Stretch Boots Target Buy on Target $40 Wild Fable Eileen Mule Heels Target Buy on Target $40 Universal Thread Harlan Dress Boots Target Buy on Target $45 Wild Fable Brooke Mules Target Buy on Target $35 See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jessica Alba Shopped in a Matching Set, and This Lookalike Proves You Can Get a Whole Outfit for Under $50 A $400 Robot Vacuum That 'Picks Up So Much' Is Only $100 at Amazon Today Women Are Loving This Cozy Sweatshirt from Amazon's Men's Section — and It's on Sale for $15