12 Fall-Ready Pants Under $35 You Can Get at Amazon Right Now

With fall quickly approaching, it’s nearly time to retire your sundresses and flip-flops and replace them with shackets and ankle booties. Fortunately, Amazon has a huge selection of fall pants for women right now, just in time for the change of season — and prices are as little as $20.

Browse Amazon’s fall pants section and you’ll find a pair for almost any occasion. Whether you need dress pants to wear to the office, breezy palazzo pants for relaxing at home, or casual ankle pants for tailgating, you can shop a variety of styles and sizes at Amazon. Many are currently discounted, with discounts up to 54 percent off.

Keep reading for the best fall pants under $35 you can buy at Amazon right now.

Best Fall Pants Under $35 at Amazon

Lee Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pant, $26 (Save 40%)

Whether you’re running errands, heading to an important work meeting, or grabbing dinner with friends, you can wear these pants almost anywhere. The straight-leg cut combined with a breezy relaxed fit allow for plenty of movement, so you won’t feel restricted while walking around Target or sitting at your desk. The pants feature a four-pocket design, along with a stretchy waistband that’s comfortable for all-day wear. Available in 10 colors, the pants come in women’s sizes 4–18 in regular, short, and long lengths.

More than 18,400 Amazon shoppers have given these pants a five-star rating. Users like that the pants are easy to dress up or down and that they don’t wrinkle easily, with one person saying they can wear them “straight out of the dryer.” Another raved, “The fit is fantastic — generous without being loose or sloppy.”

Ueu Casual Wide Leg High Waisted Lounge Pants, $20 (Save $23)

These are your favorite pair of worn-in yoga pants — but stylish. Slip into these high-waisted pants, which boast flowy wide legs, a tummy control waistband, and deep pockets, that are as good for lounging around the house as they are for hitting up happy hour. Made with a lightweight polyester and spandex fabric, they’re soft and breathable. Available in 19 colors and prints, they come in women’s sizes S–XXL.

The pants have racked up more than 5,000 five-star ratings, with many reviewers describing them as soft and silky. “Buttery soft? A gross understatement! These pants caress your skin like a gentle breeze,” one person described, then went to say, “Whether you're embarking on a haphazard adventure through the aisles of a grocery store or simply seeking solace on your living room couch, these pants effortlessly adapt to every situation, embracing both function and style in equal measure.”

Grace Karin Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants, $35 (Save $3)

An elegant paper bag waist and cropped length instantly elevate these Grace Karin pants. They have a drawstring elastic waist that sits high on your torso for a leg-lengthening effect, as well as a slim cut that makes them more formal. Even better? There are two roomy side pockets big enough to hold your lipstick and ID. Available in more than 30 colors — including camel, olive green, and salmon pink — the pants come in sizes XS–3XL.

Nearly 12,700 people have given the pants five stars, with many noting that both the waistline and length hit at just the right spot. “These are the absolute most comfortable and flattering business pants I've ever owned,” one reviewer said. Many others confessed that they loved their first pair so much that they ended up buying more in other colors.

Briggs New York Super Stretch Pull-On Career Pants, $30

Yes, comfortable work pants exist and yes, you can find them at Amazon. This pair of pants is made with a rayon, nylon, and spandex blend, so they’re extra stretchy — meaning they almost feel more like leggings than business casual slacks. The supportive elastic waistband stays in place all day long while the subtle welt pockets add a sophisticated accent that look office-worthy. Available in 10 colors, the pants are available in women’s sizes 6–18 in both regular and short lengths.

The pants come highly recommended by more than 4,500 five-star reviewers who praise how well-fitting and flattering they are. One happy customer wrote, “The fabric is soft and stretchy enough that I don't feel confined, and they still look formal enough to be professional.”

Keep scrolling for more of the best fall pants under $35 at Amazon.

Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Slim Full Length Pants, $37

Urban CoCo Boho Wide Leg Palazzo Pants, $25

Acelitt Straight Leg Drawstring High Waisted Pants, $34 (Save 17%)

Dickies Relaxed Straight Stretch Twill Pants, $23 (Save 33%)

Alfred Dunner Misses Medium Pants, $21 (Save 48%)

Amazon Essentials Skinny Ankle Pants, $28

Lee Wrinkle Free Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Pants, $35 (Save $5)

Urban CoCo Solid Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants, $20 (Save 18%)

