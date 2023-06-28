YouTube

In case anyone's forgotten the major cultural moments that've gone down since 1989, Fall Out Boy is here to remind you.

On Wednesday, the rock band released an updated cover of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" featuring references to QAnon, Elon Musk, Kanye West and Taylor Swift's feud, notable celebrity deaths, the Black Lives Matter movement and multiple popular Netflix series, among many other milestones that've occurred since Joel's classic was released.

"I thought about this song a lot when I was younger. All these important people and events — some that disappeared into the sands of time — others that changed the world forever," wrote the group on social media.

Fall Out Boy. Pamela Littky

"So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years- we felt like a little system update might be fun," continued Fall Out Boy. "Hope you like our take on it…"

In contrast to Joel's original version, where the chorus ends with the lyric, "No, we didn't light it / But we tried to fight it," Fall Out Boy's take on the refrain ends with a more hopeful line about the future: "No, we didn't light it / But we're trying to fight it."

The cover arrives three months after the "Thnks fr th Mmrs" group released its latest album, So Much (for) Stardust. Fall Out Boy is currently in the midst of its So Much For (Tour) Dust, a string of North American concerts in support of the record.

Next month, the band will feature on Swift's song "Electric Touch (from the Vault)" off her next re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Fall Out Boy "We Didn't Start the Fire" Single Artwork. Fueled by Ramen / Fall Out Boy LLC.

See the full lyrics of Fall Out Boy's "We Didn't Start the Fire" cover below, per Genius.

Captain Planet, Arab Spring

L.A. riots, Rodney King

Deep fakes, earthquakes

Iceland volcano

Oklahoma City bomb

Kurt Cobain, Pokémon

Tiger Woods, MySpace

Monsanto, GMOs

Harry Potter, Twilight

Michael Jackson dies

Nuclear accident

Fukushima, Japan

Crimean peninsula

Cambridge Analytica

Kim Jong Un

Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man

We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

No, we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it



More war in Afghanistan

Cubs go all the way again

Obama, Spielberg

Explosion Lebanon

Unabomber, Bobbitt, John

Bombing Boston marathon

Balloon Boy, War on Terror

QAnon

Trump gets impeached twice

Polar bears got no ice

Fyre Fest, Black Parade

Michael Phelps, Y2K

Boris Johnson, Brexit

Kanye West and Taylor Swift

Stranger Things, Tiger King

Ever Given Suez



We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

No, we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it



Sandy Hook, Columbine

Sandra Bland and Tamir Rice

ISIS, Lebron James

Shinzo Abe blown away

Meghan Markle, George Floyd

Burj Khalifa, Metroid

Fermi paradox

Venus and Serena

Michael Jordan 23

YouTube killed MTV

Spongebob

Golden State Killer got caught

Michael Jordan 45

Woodstock ‘99

Keaton Batman, Bush v Gore

I can’t take it anymore



We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

No, we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it



Elon Musk, Kaepernick

Texas failed electric grid

Jeff Bezos, Climate change

White rhino goes extinct

Great Pacific garbage patch

Tom DeLonge and aliens

Mars rover, Avatar

Self-driving electric cars

S-S-R-Is

Prince and the Queen die

World Trade, second plane

What else do I have to say?



We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

But when we are gone

It will still go on, and on, and on

And on, and on, and on, and on, and on

We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning