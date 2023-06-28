Fall Out Boy Drops Updated Cover of Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' Referencing QAnon, Elon Musk and More

"Prince and the Queen die / World Trade, second plane / What else do I have to say?" sings the rock band on a new version of Joel's 1989 hit

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Published on June 28, 2023 02:20PM EDT
YouTube

In case anyone's forgotten the major cultural moments that've gone down since 1989, Fall Out Boy is here to remind you.

On Wednesday, the rock band released an updated cover of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" featuring references to QAnon, Elon Musk, Kanye West and Taylor Swift's feud, notable celebrity deaths, the Black Lives Matter movement and multiple popular Netflix series, among many other milestones that've occurred since Joel's classic was released.

"I thought about this song a lot when I was younger. All these important people and events — some that disappeared into the sands of time — others that changed the world forever," wrote the group on social media.

Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour â Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit
Fall Out Boy. Pamela Littky

"So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years- we felt like a little system update might be fun," continued Fall Out Boy. "Hope you like our take on it…"

In contrast to Joel's original version, where the chorus ends with the lyric, "No, we didn't light it / But we tried to fight it," Fall Out Boy's take on the refrain ends with a more hopeful line about the future: "No, we didn't light it / But we're trying to fight it."

The cover arrives three months after the "Thnks fr th Mmrs" group released its latest album, So Much (for) Stardust. Fall Out Boy is currently in the midst of its So Much For (Tour) Dust, a string of North American concerts in support of the record.

Next month, the band will feature on Swift's song "Electric Touch (from the Vault)" off her next re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Fall Out Boy Drops Updated âWe Didnât Start the Fireâ Cover Referencing QAnon, Elon Musk and More
Fall Out Boy "We Didn't Start the Fire" Single Artwork.

Fueled by Ramen / Fall Out Boy LLC.

See the full lyrics of Fall Out Boy's "We Didn't Start the Fire" cover below, per Genius.

Captain Planet, Arab Spring
L.A. riots, Rodney King
Deep fakes, earthquakes
Iceland volcano
Oklahoma City bomb
Kurt Cobain, Pokémon
Tiger Woods, MySpace
Monsanto, GMOs
Harry Potter, Twilight
Michael Jackson dies
Nuclear accident
Fukushima, Japan
Crimean peninsula
Cambridge Analytica
Kim Jong Un
Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man

We didn’t start the fire
It was always burning since the world’s been turning
We didn’t start the fire
No, we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it

More war in Afghanistan
Cubs go all the way again
Obama, Spielberg
Explosion Lebanon
Unabomber, Bobbitt, John
Bombing Boston marathon
Balloon Boy, War on Terror
QAnon
Trump gets impeached twice
Polar bears got no ice
Fyre Fest, Black Parade
Michael Phelps, Y2K
Boris Johnson, Brexit
Kanye West and Taylor Swift
Stranger Things, Tiger King
Ever Given Suez

We didn’t start the fire
It was always burning since the world’s been turning
We didn’t start the fire
No, we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it

Sandy Hook, Columbine
Sandra Bland and Tamir Rice
ISIS, Lebron James
Shinzo Abe blown away
Meghan Markle, George Floyd
Burj Khalifa, Metroid
Fermi paradox
Venus and Serena
Michael Jordan 23
YouTube killed MTV
Spongebob
Golden State Killer got caught
Michael Jordan 45
Woodstock ‘99
Keaton Batman, Bush v Gore
I can’t take it anymore

We didn’t start the fire
It was always burning since the world’s been turning
We didn’t start the fire
No, we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it

Elon Musk, Kaepernick
Texas failed electric grid
Jeff Bezos, Climate change
White rhino goes extinct
Great Pacific garbage patch
Tom DeLonge and aliens
Mars rover, Avatar
Self-driving electric cars
S-S-R-Is
Prince and the Queen die
World Trade, second plane
What else do I have to say?

We didn’t start the fire
It was always burning since the world’s been turning
We didn’t start the fire
But when we are gone
It will still go on, and on, and on
And on, and on, and on, and on, and on
We didn’t start the fire
It was always burning since the world’s been turning

