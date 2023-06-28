Entertainment Music Fall Out Boy Drops Updated Cover of Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' Referencing QAnon, Elon Musk and More "Prince and the Queen die / World Trade, second plane / What else do I have to say?" sings the rock band on a new version of Joel's 1989 hit By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 28, 2023 02:20PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos YouTube In case anyone's forgotten the major cultural moments that've gone down since 1989, Fall Out Boy is here to remind you. On Wednesday, the rock band released an updated cover of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" featuring references to QAnon, Elon Musk, Kanye West and Taylor Swift's feud, notable celebrity deaths, the Black Lives Matter movement and multiple popular Netflix series, among many other milestones that've occurred since Joel's classic was released. "I thought about this song a lot when I was younger. All these important people and events — some that disappeared into the sands of time — others that changed the world forever," wrote the group on social media. Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour — Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit Fall Out Boy. Pamela Littky "So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years- we felt like a little system update might be fun," continued Fall Out Boy. "Hope you like our take on it…" In contrast to Joel's original version, where the chorus ends with the lyric, "No, we didn't light it / But we tried to fight it," Fall Out Boy's take on the refrain ends with a more hopeful line about the future: "No, we didn't light it / But we're trying to fight it." The cover arrives three months after the "Thnks fr th Mmrs" group released its latest album, So Much (for) Stardust. Fall Out Boy is currently in the midst of its So Much For (Tour) Dust, a string of North American concerts in support of the record. Next month, the band will feature on Swift's song "Electric Touch (from the Vault)" off her next re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Fall Out Boy "We Didn't Start the Fire" Single Artwork. Fueled by Ramen / Fall Out Boy LLC. See the full lyrics of Fall Out Boy's "We Didn't Start the Fire" cover below, per Genius. Captain Planet, Arab SpringL.A. riots, Rodney KingDeep fakes, earthquakesIceland volcanoOklahoma City bombKurt Cobain, PokémonTiger Woods, MySpaceMonsanto, GMOsHarry Potter, TwilightMichael Jackson diesNuclear accidentFukushima, JapanCrimean peninsulaCambridge AnalyticaKim Jong UnRobert Downey Jr., Iron Man We didn’t start the fireIt was always burning since the world’s been turningWe didn’t start the fireNo, we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight itMore war in AfghanistanCubs go all the way againObama, SpielbergExplosion LebanonUnabomber, Bobbitt, JohnBombing Boston marathonBalloon Boy, War on TerrorQAnonTrump gets impeached twicePolar bears got no iceFyre Fest, Black ParadeMichael Phelps, Y2KBoris Johnson, BrexitKanye West and Taylor SwiftStranger Things, Tiger KingEver Given SuezWe didn’t start the fireIt was always burning since the world’s been turningWe didn’t start the fireNo, we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight itSandy Hook, ColumbineSandra Bland and Tamir RiceISIS, Lebron JamesShinzo Abe blown awayMeghan Markle, George FloydBurj Khalifa, MetroidFermi paradoxVenus and SerenaMichael Jordan 23YouTube killed MTVSpongebobGolden State Killer got caughtMichael Jordan 45Woodstock ‘99Keaton Batman, Bush v GoreI can’t take it anymoreWe didn’t start the fireIt was always burning since the world’s been turningWe didn’t start the fireNo, we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight itElon Musk, KaepernickTexas failed electric gridJeff Bezos, Climate changeWhite rhino goes extinctGreat Pacific garbage patchTom DeLonge and aliensMars rover, AvatarSelf-driving electric carsS-S-R-IsPrince and the Queen dieWorld Trade, second planeWhat else do I have to say?We didn’t start the fireIt was always burning since the world’s been turningWe didn’t start the fireBut when we are goneIt will still go on, and on, and onAnd on, and on, and on, and on, and onWe didn’t start the fireIt was always burning since the world’s been turning