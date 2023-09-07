Fall Out Boy Extend Their World Tour — and Jimmy Eat World Is Joining Them for the Ride

The new dates will kick off on Feb. 28

Daniela Avila
Published on September 7, 2023 01:50PM EDT
Photo:

Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Fall Out Boy fans are going to be thnking them fr th mmrs after this world tour.

On Thursday, the band announced they would be extending their So Much for (Tour) Dust tour with a 20+ date run across the United States next year — and Jimmy Eat World will join them at every show! They're calling this iteration So Much for (2our) Dust.

The new dates will kick off on Feb. 28 in Portland, Oregon, and will conclude on April 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

More special guests expected on select nights are The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR.

Pre-sale will start on Sept. 13 at 9:30 a.m. local time. General tickets will be available beginning Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

All tour dates can be found here: https://falloutboy.com/tour.

The North American leg of So Much for (Tour) Dust — which included the use of a Magic 8 Ball to surprise fans with a performance of a Fall Out Boy song they had never played live before — wrapped on Aug. 6. Now, they're touring across Europe.

Patrick Stump, Andy Hurley, and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy perform onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023

Kevin Winter/Getty

The tour is in support of the band's most recent studio album So Much (For) Stardust, which debuted as the No. 1 rock album after its March 24 release.

In May, Joe Trohman, the band's lead guitarist and co-founder announced he was re-joining co-members Patrick StumpPete Wentz and Andy Hurley ahead of the tour after stepping away for a few months to focus on his mental health.

"Hey everyone, I'm officially back! I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself," wrote Trohman on Instagram alongside a photo of himself playing guitar.

During his time away from Fall Out Boy, guitar tech Ben Young played in his place for several performances. "I also want to thank Ben Young for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed," added Trohman. "He is a true gentleman and a scholar."

He continued, "I'm stoked to be back in action and I can't wait to see everyone on tour this summer!"

