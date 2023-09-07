Found: Gorgeous Fall Decor Under $25 That Will Put the Season on Full Display in Your Home

We’re talking colorful wreaths, cuddle-worthy throw blankets, pumpkin-scented candles, and more

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Published on September 7, 2023 02:54PM EDT

Whether you’re looking to fill your entire house with all the pumpkins and foliage-inspired colors and items you can find, or you’re taking the minimalist approach with just a few touches, fall hasn’t truly arrived until you light that first pumpkin-scented candle and put out your fall decorations

Looking to refresh your space with some warm-toned fall throw blankets, flickering candles, and festive table settings, but don’t know where to start? To make things easy, we’ve scoured the internet and rounded up our favorite 12 fall finds from Amazon, Wayfair, Nordstrom, and more, everything is under $25, with one of our picks starting at just $5. 

Fall Decor Under $25

Fall Artificial Wreath with Orange Daisies and Foliage, $18 (Save 40%)

Amazon Fall Front Door Wreath,20â Artificial Floral Wreath with

Amazon

Festive wreaths are not just for the winter holidays. Add a dose of charm to your front door with this fall wreath that includes a “Welcome Fall” sign. The realistic daisies encircle the base, which is mixed with orange berries and a variety of foliage, giving it a full look.

One shopper called the wreath “stunning,” and another wrote that it’s a “beautiful addition” to their fall decorations. 

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Mini Jar Candle, $20

Nordstrom Spiced Pumpkin Latte Mini Jar Candle Voluspa

Nordstrom

To many, the scent of a pumpkin spice latte truly signals that autumn has officially arrived (even if the drink makes its debut every August), and with this seasonal glass candle by Voluspa, you can indulge in the aroma whenever you want.

It has earned hundreds of perfect ratings from shoppers who praised its scent, overall look, and even burn, which lasts up to 60 hours. The hand-poured candle will instantly fill a room with kabocha pumpkin, warm spices, notes of creamy coconut, and vanilla marshmallow. And its ornamental design adds a homey feel even when it’s not lit.

August Grove Oval Floral Table Runner, $24 (Save 29%)

Wayfair Schumacher Oval Floral Thanksgiving Polyester Table Runner

Wayfair

Set the base of your tablescape with this floral table runner that’s available in three size options. It's woven out of 100 percent polyester and is also machine washable, so you’ll want to whip it out year after year.

A shopper described the runner’s colors as “vivid,” and another shared that it’s the “perfect addition” to their fall table.” And if you want to take your table decor up a notch, you can also grab these placemats from Target for just $17.

Dakimoe Fall Decor String Lights, 2 Pack, $17

Walmart DAKIMOE 2 Pack Fall Decor String Lights

Walmart

These maple leaf string lights are a quick and simple way to sprinkle a bit of fall fun into any indoor or outdoor space. The set comes with two packs of 40 LED lights on a 20-foot string, and the lights can be placed over a door frame, mantle, patio, terrace, or deck. According to one reviewer, the lights emit a soft warm glow that enhances the fall vibes in their home. 

No matter which room in the house you’re looking to add a touch of fall to, you're sure to find some fun options on our list. Keep scrolling to check out more options from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more.  

Way to Celebrate Harvest Orange Light Up Pumpkin, $5

Walmart Way To Celebrate Harvest Orange Light Up Pumpkin

Walmart

Kibiga Fall Pillow Covers, Set of 4, $6 with Coupon, Save 50%

Amazon KIBAGA Beautiful Fall Pillow Covers

Amazon

Kate Aurora h Fall Autumn Leaves Fleece Throw Blanket, $18 (Save 50%)

Target Kate Aurora Ultra Soft & Plush Fall Autumn Leaves Hypoallergenic

Target

Sonsien Flameless Flickering Candles, Set of 3, $20

Walmart SONSIEN Flameless Candles Flickering with Remote

Walmart

August Grove Iron Adjustable Garden Flagpole, $25

WAYFAIR MALLOREE IRON ADJUSTABLE GARDEN FLAGPOLE

Wayfair

Calloway Mills Fall Colors Outdoor Doormat, $17

Walmart Calloway Mills Fall Colors Outdoor Doormat

Walmart

Farmlyn Creek 4-PackFall Leaf Woven Round Placemat Set, $17 (Save 29%) 

Target Farmlyn Creek 4 Pack Fall Leaf Woven Round Placemat Set, Happy

Target

Ottomanson Moroccan Trellis Indoor Runner, $16

Amazon Machine Washable Moroccan Trellis Design Non-Slip Rubberback

Amazon

