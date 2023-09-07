Lifestyle Home Found: Gorgeous Fall Decor Under $25 That Will Put the Season on Full Display in Your Home We’re talking colorful wreaths, cuddle-worthy throw blankets, pumpkin-scented candles, and more By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni Sutton is a shopping writer for PEOPLE with over a decade of experience in the digital media industry. She covers some of the best deals on robotic vacuums, kitchen gadgets and tools, cookware, furniture, decor, and more from beloved brands like Shark, Dyson, and Lodge. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2023 02:54PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Whether you’re looking to fill your entire house with all the pumpkins and foliage-inspired colors and items you can find, or you’re taking the minimalist approach with just a few touches, fall hasn’t truly arrived until you light that first pumpkin-scented candle and put out your fall decorations. Looking to refresh your space with some warm-toned fall throw blankets, flickering candles, and festive table settings, but don’t know where to start? To make things easy, we’ve scoured the internet and rounded up our favorite 12 fall finds from Amazon, Wayfair, Nordstrom, and more, everything is under $25, with one of our picks starting at just $5. Fall Decor Under $25 Way to Celebrate Harvest Orange Light Up Pumpkin, $4.98; walmart.com Fall Artificial Wreath with Orange Daisies and Foliage, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Farmlyn Creek 4-Pack Fall Leaf Woven Round Placemat Set, $16.99 (orig. $23.99); target.com Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Mini Jar Candle, $20; nordstrom.com Calloway Mills Fall Colors Outdoor Doormat, $17.27; walmart.com Ottomanson Moroccan Trellis Indoor Runner, $15.60; amazon.com Dakimoe Fall Decor String Lights, 2 Pack, $16.96; walmart.com August Grove Oval Floral Table Runner, $23.99 (orig. $33.99); wayfair.com Kibiga Fall Pillow Covers, Set of 4, $7.50 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com Kate Aurora Autumn Leaves Hypoallergenic Fleece Throw Blanket, $17.99 (orig. $35.98); target.com August Grove Iron Adjustable Garden Flagpole, $23.99; wayfair.com Sonsien Flameless Flickering Candles, Set of 3, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); walmart.com The 23 Best Fall Candles of 2023 Fall Artificial Wreath with Orange Daisies and Foliage, $18 (Save 40%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $18 Festive wreaths are not just for the winter holidays. Add a dose of charm to your front door with this fall wreath that includes a “Welcome Fall” sign. The realistic daisies encircle the base, which is mixed with orange berries and a variety of foliage, giving it a full look. One shopper called the wreath “stunning,” and another wrote that it’s a “beautiful addition” to their fall decorations. Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Mini Jar Candle, $20 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $20 To many, the scent of a pumpkin spice latte truly signals that autumn has officially arrived (even if the drink makes its debut every August), and with this seasonal glass candle by Voluspa, you can indulge in the aroma whenever you want. It has earned hundreds of perfect ratings from shoppers who praised its scent, overall look, and even burn, which lasts up to 60 hours. The hand-poured candle will instantly fill a room with kabocha pumpkin, warm spices, notes of creamy coconut, and vanilla marshmallow. And its ornamental design adds a homey feel even when it’s not lit. August Grove Oval Floral Table Runner, $24 (Save 29%) Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $34 $24 Set the base of your tablescape with this floral table runner that’s available in three size options. It's woven out of 100 percent polyester and is also machine washable, so you’ll want to whip it out year after year. A shopper described the runner’s colors as “vivid,” and another shared that it’s the “perfect addition” to their fall table.” And if you want to take your table decor up a notch, you can also grab these placemats from Target for just $17. Dakimoe Fall Decor String Lights, 2 Pack, $17 Walmart Buy on Walmart $17 These maple leaf string lights are a quick and simple way to sprinkle a bit of fall fun into any indoor or outdoor space. The set comes with two packs of 40 LED lights on a 20-foot string, and the lights can be placed over a door frame, mantle, patio, terrace, or deck. According to one reviewer, the lights emit a soft warm glow that enhances the fall vibes in their home. The 10 Best Outdoor Solar Lights of 2023, Tested and Reviewed No matter which room in the house you’re looking to add a touch of fall to, you're sure to find some fun options on our list. Keep scrolling to check out more options from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more. Way to Celebrate Harvest Orange Light Up Pumpkin, $5 Walmart Buy on Walmart $5 Kibiga Fall Pillow Covers, Set of 4, $6 with Coupon, Save 50% Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $6 Kate Aurora h Fall Autumn Leaves Fleece Throw Blanket, $18 (Save 50%) Target Buy on Target $36 $18 Sonsien Flameless Flickering Candles, Set of 3, $20 Walmart Buy on Walmart $30 $20 August Grove Iron Adjustable Garden Flagpole, $25 Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $25 Calloway Mills Fall Colors Outdoor Doormat, $17 Walmart Buy on Walmart $17 Farmlyn Creek 4-PackFall Leaf Woven Round Placemat Set, $17 (Save 29%) Target Buy on Target $24 $17 Ottomanson Moroccan Trellis Indoor Runner, $16 Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, and More Celebs Are Wearing Denim Dresses — These Similar Styles Start at $30 We Found 10 Festive Wreaths Under $25 to Get Your Front Door Ready for Fall This 'Sleek and Quiet' Cat Water Fountain Helps Pets Hydrate in Summer Heat, and It’s on Sale with Our Promo Code