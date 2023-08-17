Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift Are Wearing Ballet Flats for Fall — so We Found Similar Styles Starting at $19

Amazon is overflowing with ballet flats on sale right now

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 07:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Ballet Flat Roundup Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

With pumpkin spice season on the horizon, you may be preparing to replace tank tops with cardigans and mini skirts with maxis. But there’s one summer staple that’ll carry over into the fall: ballet flats.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, and Taylor Swift have all been spotted in ballet flats this season. So if you’re looking to add some fall-ready flats to your lineup, Amazon is brimming with great options. We scoured Amazon’s fashion page to find 10 stellar pairs inspired by celebrity styles, and prices start at $19. The best part? So many of our picks are on sale — up to 54 percent off.

Best Amazon Ballet Flats Under $110

Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats in Black Faux Leather, $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat

Amazon

This best-selling pair of basic black flats has racked up more than 42,900 perfect ratings amongst Amazon shoppers, earning no fewer than four stars for comfort, stretch, and (stylish) versatility. They’re equipped with a memory foam insole that adapts to the shape of your foot as you wear them, giving you custom support that even relieves aches and pressure, according to the brand. 

One reviewer shared, “As someone who doesn’t like to wear heels, these shoes fit really well and are extremely comfortable to walk in.” They continued, “They can be dressed up or down depending on your outfit.” The flats are available in women’s sizes 5 through 15, including wide and half sizes. You can also snag them in 24 colors, patterns, and materials like black faux leather, blue gingham, and gold metallic

Shupua Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats in Yellow, $27 (Save 13%)

Amazon Shupua Women's Flats Black Flats Shoes Pointed

Amazon

These pointed-toe ballet flats have an airy mesh upper that offers plenty of breathing room for your feet, while the cushiony and flexible insole provides lasting comfort. One reviewer wrote, “I work in an office but like to go on light walks after lunch, and these are perfect for both,” while another noted the shoes’ “great stretch” before saying they “could walk all day in these.” Tons of shoppers also compare them to more expensive brands. One customer raved, “These are just like Rothy’s, but for a fraction of the cost.” 

In addition to a variety of colors and patterns, the flats are also available with bow detailing on the toes and in a Mary Jane style. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

Keep reading to check out tons of other celebrity-inspired ballet flats that are on sale at Amazon.

Lucky Brand Alba Ballet Flat in Umber, $32 with Coupon

Amazon Lucky Brand Women's Alba Ballet Flat

Amazon

Yosi Samra Foldable Ballet Flats in Royal Blue, $32 with Coupon

Amazon Yosi Samra New York Nina Foldable Ballet Flat in Peta

Amazon

Frank Mully Pointed-Toe Knit Ballet Flats in Gray, $39 (Save 24%)

Amazon Frank Mully Womens Pointed Toe Flats Knit

Amazon

Sketchers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats in Black, $42 (Save 18%)

Amazon Skechers Women's Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flat

Amazon

Cole Haan Tova Bow Ballet Flats in Black Leather, $98 (Save 35%)

Amazon Cole Haan Women's Tova Bow Ballet Flat

Amazon

Coasis Round-Toe Ballet Flats in Silver, $19 

Amazon COASIS Women's Ballet Flats Round Toe Slip

Amazon

Dream Pairs Round-Toe Bow Ballet Flats in Nude, $34

Amazon DREAM PAIRS Women's Ballet Comfortable Flats

Amazon

Vivaia Margot 2.0 Washable Ballet Flats in Dark Leopard, $100

Amazon VIVAIA Margot 2.0 Women's Casual Flats Slip

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

One-Off: Cleaning Gadget Deal Tout
This Handheld Electric Scrubber That Saves Users from Pain Has Double Discounts at Amazon
Amazonâs Best-Selling Weekender Bags Are Up to 43% Off Ahead of Labor Day Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Weekender Bags Are Up to 43% Off Ahead of Labor Day
Kim Kardashian Vacation Sunscreen Tout
Kim Kardashian Is 'Obsessed' with Vacation's Whipped Cream Sunscreen — and It's 35% Off at Ulta Until Saturday
Related Articles
Amazon Secret Summer Sweater Section Tout
Amazon Has a Secret Summer Sweater Section, and We Found the 12 Best Options for $30 or Less
END-OF-SEASON FASHION DEALS TOUT
The 13 Best End-of-Season Fashion Deals at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $12
Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, Birkenstock Gilt Sale
The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Keep Wearing Start at $80 at This Late Summer Sale
Best Plus Size Bras For Women of 2023
The 23 Best Plus Size Bras for Women That Are Both Supportive and Comfortable
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Katie Holmes is seen in NoHo on August 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Katie Holmes' Gray Sweatpants Are a Crucial Part of Her Late Summer Uniform — and This Similar Pair Is Just $24
Early Fall Fashion Deals Tout
Fall Fashion Is Already Trending at Amazon, Where Shackets, Leggings, and More Are Up to 60% Off
Celebs Green Pants Roundup
Kate Middleton, Hilary Duff, and More Celebs Are Wearing These Neutral Pants That Are an Alternative to Jeans
Blake Lively, Martha Stewart, and I All Use These Stylish Crossbody Phone Cases to Go Hands-Free tout
Blake Lively, Martha Stewart, and I All Use These Stylish Crossbody Phone Cases to Go Hands-Free
Amazon ZESICA Top Tout
This Newly Released Knit Top That ‘Feels Luxurious’ Is Trending at Amazon — and It’s Only $28
Oprah-Loved Deal Dearfoam Slip-On Sneakers Tout
These ‘Cute and Comfy’ Slip-On Sneakers from an Oprah-Loved Brand Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon
AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket Tout
This Best-Selling Plaid Shacket Is ‘Perfect for Fall,’ and It’s on Sale for Just $25 Right Now
One of Barbie's Halloween Costumes on a model on the left and on Margot Robbie on the right.
Dance the Night Away with the Best Barbie-Inspired Halloween Costumes of 2023
Roundup: Amazon Celeb Get the Look Chrissy Teigen tout
Chrissy Teigen’s Black Jumpsuit Is a Summer-to-Fall Staple Celebrities Love — Similar Options Start at Just $23
Kate Middletonâs Lululemon Sneakers Are Even More Comfortable Now Thanks to These New Updates tout
Kate Middleton’s Lululemon Sneakers Are Even More Comfortable Now Thanks to These New Updates
Taylor Swift ballet flats tout
Taylor Swift Changed Into Practical Ballet Flats After Her Concert — and This $27 Pair Looks So Similar
Flared Leggs tout
These Best-Selling Flare Leggings Keep Ending Up in Shoppers' Carts, and Now They're on Sale for $25