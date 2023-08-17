Lifestyle Fashion Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift Are Wearing Ballet Flats for Fall — so We Found Similar Styles Starting at $19 Amazon is overflowing with ballet flats on sale right now By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 17, 2023 07:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington With pumpkin spice season on the horizon, you may be preparing to replace tank tops with cardigans and mini skirts with maxis. But there’s one summer staple that’ll carry over into the fall: ballet flats. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, and Taylor Swift have all been spotted in ballet flats this season. So if you’re looking to add some fall-ready flats to your lineup, Amazon is brimming with great options. We scoured Amazon’s fashion page to find 10 stellar pairs inspired by celebrity styles, and prices start at $19. The best part? So many of our picks are on sale — up to 54 percent off. Best Amazon Ballet Flats Under $110 Best-Seller: Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats, $19.92–$27.80 (orig. $27.80) 54% Off: Lucky Brand Alba Ballet Flat, $31.54 with coupon (orig. $69) Shupua Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats, $26.99 (orig. $30.99) Yosi Samra Foldable Ballet Flats, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99) Frank Mully Pointed-Toe Knit Ballet Flats, $38.99 (orig. $50.99) Sketchers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats, $33.04–$41.77 (orig. $50) Cole Haan Tova Bow Ballet Flats, $75.02–$99.99 (orig. $150) Coasis Round-Toe Ballet Flats, $18.99–$19.99 Dream Pairs Round-Toe Bow Ballet Flats, $33.99 Vivaia Margot 2.0 Washable Ballet Flats, $99.99–$105.99 Ballet Flats Are Trending — Here Are the Best Places to Buy the Celeb-Approved Style Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats in Black Faux Leather, $20 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $20 This best-selling pair of basic black flats has racked up more than 42,900 perfect ratings amongst Amazon shoppers, earning no fewer than four stars for comfort, stretch, and (stylish) versatility. They’re equipped with a memory foam insole that adapts to the shape of your foot as you wear them, giving you custom support that even relieves aches and pressure, according to the brand. One reviewer shared, “As someone who doesn’t like to wear heels, these shoes fit really well and are extremely comfortable to walk in.” They continued, “They can be dressed up or down depending on your outfit.” The flats are available in women’s sizes 5 through 15, including wide and half sizes. You can also snag them in 24 colors, patterns, and materials like black faux leather, blue gingham, and gold metallic. Shupua Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats in Yellow, $27 (Save 13%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $27 These pointed-toe ballet flats have an airy mesh upper that offers plenty of breathing room for your feet, while the cushiony and flexible insole provides lasting comfort. One reviewer wrote, “I work in an office but like to go on light walks after lunch, and these are perfect for both,” while another noted the shoes’ “great stretch” before saying they “could walk all day in these.” Tons of shoppers also compare them to more expensive brands. One customer raved, “These are just like Rothy’s, but for a fraction of the cost.” In addition to a variety of colors and patterns, the flats are also available with bow detailing on the toes and in a Mary Jane style. Discounts vary depending on size and style. The 13 Best End-of-Season Fashion Deals at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $12 Keep reading to check out tons of other celebrity-inspired ballet flats that are on sale at Amazon. Lucky Brand Alba Ballet Flat in Umber, $32 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $69 $32 Yosi Samra Foldable Ballet Flats in Royal Blue, $32 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $32 Frank Mully Pointed-Toe Knit Ballet Flats in Gray, $39 (Save 24%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $39 Sketchers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats in Black, $42 (Save 18%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $42 Cole Haan Tova Bow Ballet Flats in Black Leather, $98 (Save 35%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $98 Coasis Round-Toe Ballet Flats in Silver, $19 Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 Dream Pairs Round-Toe Bow Ballet Flats in Nude, $34 Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 Vivaia Margot 2.0 Washable Ballet Flats in Dark Leopard, $100 Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 