Food Lovers' Travel Guide: 15 Things to Eat, See & Do This Fall

01 of 15 Snack Back in Time Samuel's Sweet Shop Rhinebeck, N.Y. Actors Paul Rudd, Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan started out as customers at Samuel’s Sweet Shop, a small, old-timey candy store in the Hudson Valley. After the original owner died in 2014, the friends purchased the small business known for creating craveable confections, nostalgic packaging and a sense of community.

02 of 15 Get a Taste of the Islands Corina Quach Honolulu, Hawaii Japanese sandos take center stage at Mana Sandwiches, which offers dozens of sweet and savory options. Their popular options include Tonkatsu filled with a crispy pork cutlet and fresh fruit sandos packed with fluffy whipped cream and bookended with slices of soft, springy milk bread. The strawberry sandwich features strawberries imported from Japan.

03 of 15 Brunch Like a Star Jennifer Causey Los Angeles Dwayne Johnson’s favorite cheat meal isn’t just something to ogle on Instagram. With the star’s blessing, Johnson’s private chef Racquel “Rocky” Rockquemore-Breiz and her husband, Daniel, opened Brique French Toastery, where they serve the same five-inch-thick slices she “made him every single weekend.” Order it topped with peanut butter coconut maple syrup, vanilla whipped cream and toasted coconut, or an at-home version (read: only two inches thick!) topped with macadamia nuts and sweet bananas Foster syrup.

04 of 15 Watch the Disney Fireworks From Dinner Courtesy Four Seasons Orlando At Capa, the Michelin-starred Spanish steakhouse on top of the Four Seasons Resort Orlando, diners can watch the nightly Disney World fireworks over Magic Kingdom and Epcot from the spacious outdoor patio. Drop in for dinner or a post-parks nightcap.

05 of 15 Discover the Best Bagel Jen Goldberg Westport, Conn. Locals who line up outside the original location of PopUp Bagels know the rules: no slicing, no toasting and no schmearing (order cream cheese on the side for ripping and dipping). The simplicity highlights its perfection. The bagels are crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside and served warm-from-the-oven.

06 of 15 Take a Bite Out of 'The Bear' Matt Dinerstein/FX Chicago Is Mr. Beef the inspiration for the family sandwich shop on FX’s The Bear? Yes, chef! In fact most of the pilot episode was filmed at this no-frills joint that’s been serving hot Italian beef — marinated, thinly sliced meat dunked in au jus, topped with sweet peppers and spicy giardiniera and piled into French bread — since 1979.



07 of 15 Be Dazzled by the Manhattan Skyline Bjorn Wallander New York City It’s hard to look away from the mesmerizing Manhattan skyline at chef José Andrés’s jewel-toned bar Nubeluz, located on the 50th floor of the Ritz-Carlton New York hotel. Nibble on ibérico ham, sip on signature cocktails and take in view in all its glory.

08 of 15 Play Like a (Mini) Golf Pro David Cannon/Getty; PopStroke Entertainment Group Glendale, Ariz. At the new location of PopStroke — a miniature golf and dining complex with courses designed by Tiger Woods — kids and adults can take a swing on two 18-hole putting links (with fairways, rough and bunkers), catch the sunset from the rooftop restaurant and order over-the-top milkshakes delivered right to them on the green.

09 of 15 Raise a Glass to the Ol' Blue Eyes Icon Entertainment & Hospitality Nashville The Rat Pack era lives on at Sinatra Bar & Lounge. Check out memorabilia and Frank’s own artwork, watch live music, and enjoy some of the singer’s favorite Italian dishes and steaks.

10 of 15 Dine with a Mountain View Eva Dabill Jackson, Wyo. Gaze at the majestic Grand Teton mountains over pancakes at the Chuckwagon or pizza on the outdoor deck. Guests can even cozy up next to a stone fireplace in the winter at the Dornan's resort.

11 of 15 Do an Indo-Chinese Food Crawl Alamy Stock Photo Edison, N.J. About an hour outside New York City, this Little India is dotted with eateries serving the unique fusion of Indian and Chinese cuisine. Fiery, flavor-packed dishes, like Hakka lo mein noodles (above) and cauliflower gobi Manchurian, are cooked with ginger, garlic and chiles or simmered in thick sauces that resemble the consistency of Indian curries.

12 of 15 Do a Wine Tasting at the Top of a Mountain Dyke, Va. The Stone Mountain Vineyards tasting room, found at the foothills of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, sits at 1,700-ft. elevation — the highest in the state.

13 of 15 Sip in Secret David J. Crewe Las Vegas It may look like an ordinary salon within the Cosmopolitan hotel but Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails — which actually does offer cuts and trims during the day — has an unmarked janitor's door that hides a swanky bar. Grab a drink made with whiskey to make the most of the speakeasy's extensive selection.

14 of 15 Explore Booze-Free Drinks Hereafter Photography Hood River, Ore. One of the first nonalcoholic tasting rooms and distilleries in the country, botanical spirits maker Wilderton offers guided tours, sampling and mocktails that highlight the flavor and complexity of the zero-proof blends.