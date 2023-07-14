Faith Evans and Stevie J. Finalize Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Filing

The music producer filed for divorce from the singer in November 2021 after three years of marriage

Updated on July 14, 2023 02:15PM EDT
Faith Evans and Stevie J attend 2019 Finding Ashley Stewart Finale Event
Faith Evans and Stevie J in September 2019. Photo:

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Faith Evans and Stevie J. have finalized their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the singer, 50, and music producer, 51, "restored to the status of single persons" on Thursday. The settlement comes nearly two years after the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star filed for divorce from the performer following three years of marriage.

Both parties executed a marital status agreement to address the disposition of spousal support, property division, and attorney fees. Details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Stevie J and Faith Evans attend The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala
Stevie J and Faith Evans in February 2019.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

In documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, Evans asked the courts to deny Stevie's request for spousal support. Evans did not request support from Stevie and the document also stated that the couple has been separated since May 29, 2020. (That month, Evans was arrested for domestic violence against her husband, though the charges were later dropped.)

"Irreconcilable differences have arisen between Petitioner and Respondent which have caused an irremediable breakdown of their marriage," the court documents state. "There is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling, a further waiting period, or any other means whatsoever."

The former couple tied the knot in July 2018 in a Las Vegas hotel room surrounded by friends and family. Their relationship was first announced by the record producer — whose real name is Steven Aaron Jordan – during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show in December 2016.

Evans and Jordan opened up to PEOPLE about how married life had changed their relationship in 2019.

"I got to put in more work, know what I'm saying? I upped it from three to five times a day," Stevie said at the time, making a suggestive comment about their sex life. Added Evans, "I knew he was going to go there with it. I already knew."

Faith Evans (L) and her husband Stevie J attend the Post Show for the 2018 Soul Train Awards
Faith Evans and Stevie J in November 2018.

Leon Bennett/Getty

While the couple has no children together, Jordan addressed his relationship with Evans after filing for divorce in an Instagram post dedicated to her on Mother's Day last year.

"Faith Rene Jordan I've hurt you, disrespected you, and humiliated you in front of the world," he wrote. "From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart. I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you, and love on you until you're as happy as you were when we got married."

Stevie attached a photo of the two and ended his caption with,  "I've learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I'm a better man with you and I'm asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust."

