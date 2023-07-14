Faith Evans and Stevie J. Finalize Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Filing

The music producer filed for divorce from the singer in November 2021 after three years of marriage

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 12:33AM EDT
Faith Evans and Stevie J attend 2019 Finding Ashley Stewart Finale Event
Photo:

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Faith Evans and Stevie J. have finalized their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the singer, 50, and music producer, 51, "restored to the status of single persons" on Thursday. The settlement comes nearly two years after the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star filed for divorce from the performer following three years of marriage.

Both parties executed a marital status agreement to address the disposition of spousal support, property division, and attorney fees. Details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Stevie J and Faith Evans attend The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

In documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, Evans asked the courts to deny Stevie's request for spousal support. Evans did not request support from Stevie and the document also stated that the couple has been separated since May 29, 2020. (That month, Evans was arrested for domestic violence against her husband, though the charges were later dropped.)

"Irreconcilable differences have arisen between Petitioner and Respondent which have caused an irremediable breakdown of their marriage," the court documents state. "There is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling, a further waiting period, or any other means whatsoever."

The former couple tied the knot in July 2018 in a Las Vegas hotel room surrounded by friends and family. Their relationship was first announced by the record producer – whose real name is Steven Aaron Jordan – during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show in December 2016.

Evans and Jordan opened up to PEOPLE about how married life had changed their relationship in 2019.

"I got to put in more work, know what I'm saying? I upped it from three to five times a day," Stevie said at the time, making a suggestive comment about their sex life. Added Evans, "I knew he was going to go there with it. I already knew."

Faith Evans (L) and her husband Stevie J attend the Post Show for the 2018 Soul Train Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty

While the couple has no children together, Jordan addressed his relationship with Evans after filing for divorce in an Instagram post dedicated to her on Mother's Day last year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"Faith Rene Jordan I've hurt you, disrespected you, and humiliated you in front of the world," he wrote. "From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart. I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you, and love on you until you're as happy as you were when we got married."

Stevie attached a photo of the two and ended his caption with,  "I've learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I'm a better man with you and I'm asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust."

Related Articles
Husband of Jessica Hahn, Secretary in Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker Scandal, Files for Divorce
Husband of Jessica Hahn, Secretary in Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker Scandal, Files for Divorce
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jimmie Allen Says He and Wife Alexis 'Are Working to Resolve Things Together' amid Assault Lawsuits (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is 'Relieved' by Child Support Ruling
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is 'Relieved' by Child Support Ruling (Exclusive Source)
Christine Baumgartner is spotted as she is leaving a courthouse in Santa Barbar
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Smiles Leaving Court After Being Awarded $129K in Child Support
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman
Judge in Kevin Costner Divorce Shuts Down Actor’s Lawyers as He Extends $129K Monthly Child Support Payments
Kody Sister Wives Teaser 07/12/23
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Calls Himself a 'Devil' as Sole Remaining Wife Robyn Sobs over Broken Family
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Tells Kody 'Don't You Dare Point Your Finger at Me' as Marriage Breaks Down
Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J pose in the Evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
Jessie J and Boyfriend Chanan Colman Enjoy Wimbledon Day Date 2 Months After Becoming Parents
Kody and Robyn Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Teaser Goes Inside the Implosion of All but 1 of Kody Brown's Marriages
YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner Vacations with His Kids amid Ongoing Child Support Case
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Hit Pause on Divorce but Are 'All over the Place,' Says Source
Rod Stewart performs at Spark Arena on April 09, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand
Rod Stewart Brings 94-Year-Old Sister on Stage for Surprise Duet During Final UK Tour Date
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Reese Witherspoon Gets Candid About Her Divorce from Jim Toth: 'It’s a Vulnerable Time for Me'
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Timeline
EXCLUSIVE* - Melanie Griffith shows off her new tattoo with the names: Alexander, Stella, Dakota and Jessie written in a creative way
Melanie Griffith Swaps Antonio Banderas Tattoo for Ink Bearing Names of Her 4 Kids