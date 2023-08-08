See Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich Battle for Power in Steamy 'Fair Play' Trailer

"Fair Play" is in select theaters Sept. 29, then on Netflix Oct. 13

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 12:19PM EDT

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich are battling it out in the new trailer for Fair Play

After a premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Netflix picked up the workplace social drama Fair Play. In the first trailer that debuted Tuesday, some of the film’s steamy fights and power-hungry showdowns are teased.

Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich) are lovers working for the same company. When a desirable promotion comes about, the couple is forced to fight against one another to better their standing at the firm. When the hammer finally drops, the two must grapple with the power imbalance. 

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich appear in Fair Play by Chloe Domont, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor.

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Dynevor, 28, is best known for her work on the Netflix series Bridgerton, in which she plays Daphne, the romantic lead and love interest of costar Regé-Jean Page

Ehrenreich, 33, has appeared in recent projects like Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Elizabeth Banks’s Cocaine Bear, and in the 2018 Star Wars spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story

Fair Play is directed by Chloe Domont, who previously directed episodes of shows like Showtime’s Billions and HBO’s Ballers. Also starring in the film is Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer and Sebastian De Souza. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich appear in Fair Play by Chloe Domont, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
Alden Ehrenreich and Phoeve Dynevor.

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in January, director Domont detailed her thoughts on crafting the film’s central clash of egos and the gender crisis that unfolds. 

“#MeToo never hit the finance world,” Dumont said. “Those guys were never held accountable for anything because money and power, at that level, you can’t touch those people. And women are forced to play ugly to survive in that kind of world and with those kinds of men. What they have to sacrifice of themselves to make their way up in that world, that was important for the story that I wanted to tell.”

Dumont added, “No matter how much progress we’ve made, we still can’t figure each other out. I don’t think men and women can. There’s a lot getting in the way of that.”

Fair Play is in select theaters Sept. 29, then on Netflix Oct. 13. 

Related Articles
Sandra Bullock seen arriving at the London Premiere of Oceans 8 with partner Bryan Randall Featuring: Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall Where: London, United Kingdom
Sandra Bullock Called Partner Bryan Randall the 'Love of My Life' as He Privately Battled ALS
Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Mitchell Vegan Fashion Week
Corey Feldman Separating from Wife Courtney Anne After 7 Years amid Her Continued 'Health Issues'
Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldana Dance at Taylor Swift's Era Concert: "Supporting Our Girl"
Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldaña Dance at Taylor Swift Concert: 'Supporting Our Girl'
Gesine Bullock-Prado and Sandra Bullock attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'The Lost City'; Sandra Bullock seen arriving at the London Premiere of Oceans 8 with partner Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock's Sister Gesine Bullock-Prado Speaks Out on Bryan Randall's Death, ALS: 'A Cruel Disease'
Russell Brand and Katy Perry attends the European premiere of 'Arthur' at Cineworld 02 Arena on April 19, 2011 in London, England.
Russell Brand Says Marriage to ‘Amazing’ Katy Perry Came During ‘Chaotic’ Time in His Life
Austin Butler
Austin Butler Joins David Beckham to Help Lift Fallen Tree from Road for Drivers in Canada
Greta Gerwig attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023
Will 'Barbie' Have a Sequel After Making $1 Billion? Greta Gerwig Wants to 'Go Back to Barbie Land'
'Sitting in Bars with Cake' movie still
See Yara Shahidi and Odessa A'zion in Emotional Trailer for 'Sitting in Bars with Cake' (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life in the New 'Barbie' Teaser
Margot Robbie Predicted 'Barbie' Would 'Make a Billion Dollars' in Early Pitch Meeting
Anthony Mackie MTV Awards 05 16 21 Harrison Ford
Anthony Mackie Got Nervous Acting with Harrison Ford on 'Brave New World' Set: ‘It Was Kind of Surreal’
'Holes' Cast Reunites 20 Years Later: See Shia LaBeouf, Khleo Thomas and More Embrace and Reminisce
'Holes' Cast Reunites 20 Years Later: See Shia LaBeouf, Khleo Thomas and More Embrace and Reminisce
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
‘Barbie’ Just Made $1 Billion at the Box Office — Here Are the 52 Other Films That Hit the Milestone
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
Christopher Nolan on Why Dialogue in 'Oppenheimer' Is Hard to Hear at Times: It's 'an Artistic Choice'
Challengers
Zendaya Teases Sexual Tension in Tennis Movie 'Challengers': 'There’s So Much in Just Glances'
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Speedy Divorce Settlement and How They Divided Assets
Hoda Kotb Shuts Down âBarbieâ Movie Backlash: 'If You're Bothered' by 'Empowered' Women 'There's a Problem'
Hoda Kotb on ‘Barbie’ Movie Naysayers: 'If You're Bothered' by 'Empowered' Women, 'There's a Problem'