See Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich Battle for Power in Steamy 'Fair Play' Trailer

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich are battling it out in the new trailer for Fair Play.

After a premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Netflix picked up the workplace social drama Fair Play. In the first trailer that debuted Tuesday, some of the film’s steamy fights and power-hungry showdowns are teased.

Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich) are lovers working for the same company. When a desirable promotion comes about, the couple is forced to fight against one another to better their standing at the firm. When the hammer finally drops, the two must grapple with the power imbalance.

Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Dynevor, 28, is best known for her work on the Netflix series Bridgerton, in which she plays Daphne, the romantic lead and love interest of costar Regé-Jean Page.

Ehrenreich, 33, has appeared in recent projects like Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Elizabeth Banks’s Cocaine Bear, and in the 2018 Star Wars spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Fair Play is directed by Chloe Domont, who previously directed episodes of shows like Showtime’s Billions and HBO’s Ballers. Also starring in the film is Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer and Sebastian De Souza.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in January, director Domont detailed her thoughts on crafting the film’s central clash of egos and the gender crisis that unfolds.

“#MeToo never hit the finance world,” Dumont said. “Those guys were never held accountable for anything because money and power, at that level, you can’t touch those people. And women are forced to play ugly to survive in that kind of world and with those kinds of men. What they have to sacrifice of themselves to make their way up in that world, that was important for the story that I wanted to tell.”

Dumont added, “No matter how much progress we’ve made, we still can’t figure each other out. I don’t think men and women can. There’s a lot getting in the way of that.”

Fair Play is in select theaters Sept. 29, then on Netflix Oct. 13.