We Reviewed 13 Fabletics Styles So Versatile You Can Basically Live in Them

We’ve rounded up the absolute best styles from Fabletics’ extensive collections that are so comfortable and stylish you’ll want to wear them all the time.

Fabletics Chief Marketing Officer Ilona Aman champions these collaborations. “We are committed to forging strong relationships with standout partners to create innovative, high-performance and fashionable products in numerous style options for our members," she tells PEOPLE.

With three iterations of the Hart Collection to date, Hart exclusively tells PEOPLE that designing with Fabletics has been a "a fun, creative process," and says it's been "a dream to create one-of-a-kind athletic and lifestyle pieces that men and women love." Both partners agree that Fabletics pieces aim to blend fashion and function, and that the brand’s openness to ideas helps bolster quality to achieve enduring pieces.

The brand also has an impressive number of partnerships with big names like Demi Lovato , Maddie Ziegler , Kevin Hart , and Vanessa Hudgens , who have created their own lines under the Fabletics umbrella. “It has been a pleasure partnering with Fabletics on two collections,” Hudgens exclusively tells PEOPLE. “The recent '90s vibe collection dropped this fall and includes transitional pieces that can be worn at the gym or out at dinner with friends.”

While you can buy individual clothing items, the bulk of Fabletics' benefits lie behind a membership offering exclusive discounts, products, and access to the FIT app — a megabase of classes, 30-day programs, and individual workouts.

Fabletics was born from the idea that athletic clothes could be functional, stylish, and affordable. Co-founders Don Ressler and Adam Goldenberg partnered with Kate Hudson in 2013 to launch this versatile clothing line equally suited for the gym or lounging at home. Hudson previously told PEOPLE that she wanted to create clothing that women of all body types and lifestyles could wear, while still being affordable. In 2020, Fabletics expanded these comfy clothes to include menswear .

Fabletics Oasis PureLuxe High-Waisted 7/8 Legging Fabletics View On Fabletics.com As one of the most popular leggings at Fabletics, the Oasis legging is actually paradise to wear. The specialized PureLuxe material is a blend of polyester and elastane. It’s light and breathable, moves as you do without sliding down, and wicks away sweat without causing chafing — the ideal legging trifecta. These leggings have a wide range of inclusive sizes, a supportive high-waisted cut, and almost 50 colors and prints so you can choose a pair that best suits your personality and style. Plus, Fabletics sells tops and bottoms separately (which yes, can add to the cost) but accommodates those of us with different sizes on top versus bottom. Price at time of publish: $74.95 ($54.95 with membership) Size Range: XXS–4X | Material: PureLuxe (82% polyester, 18% elastane) | Colors: 47 | Cut: High-waisted, ankle cut The 20 Best Joggers of 2023 to Wear Anywhere — from the Gym to the Office

Fabletics Define PowerHold High-Waisted 7/8 Legging Fabletics View On Fabletics.com When a pair of leggings comes in 71 colors, you know it’s a winner. That means so many people have bought them (confirmed via 125,000 reviews), Fabletics had to come up with a slew of patterns — snakeskin, marbled, glittery — to keep more options available. Several of those reviews say how confident these leggings made the women wearing them feel, and that’s exactly the aim of the brand. As the name suggests, these leggings are the ones you should wear for squats, thanks to the PowerHold material — a blend of polyester and elastane that’s designed to flatter and hold in your figure (almost like spandex would). It’s not moving anywhere, and shares similar benefits with PureLuxe, reducing chafing and wicking away sweat while you work out. Price at time of publish: $69.95 ($54.95 with membership) Size Range: XXS–4X | Material: PowerHold (88% polyester, 12% elastane) | Colors: 71 | Cut: High-waisted

Fabletics Oasis Twist Sports Bra Fabletics View On Fabletics.com This twisty sports bra provides medium support and a stylish design perfect for non-impact athletics like yoga, body flow, and pure barre. The peephole in the front provides some ventilation for your chest, but the overall shape of the bra makes it less likely to hold your chest still during high impact workouts, especially if you wear a larger bra size. That said, the material is described as “dreamy” by many happy wearers, and the design is completely comfortable, providing shape, a subtle lift, and just a peek at your curves. This is the perfect athleisure sports bra because it’s comfortable, stylish, and functional for low-impact exercise. Price at time of publish: $59.95 ($49.95 with membership) Size Range: XXS–4X | Material: 89% polyester, 11% elastane | Colors: 32 | Cut: V-neck, crisscross back These 11 Spanx Styles Will Skyrocket Your Confidence

Fabletics No-Bounce Sports Bra Fabletics View On Fabletics.com Now this is a bra that’s going to keep everything where it needs to be. The high-neck cut and under-chest band ensures support during even high impact workouts like boxing, HIIT workouts, and CrossFit. Plus the elastane/polyester blend is a soft material that’s comfortable should you take this sports bra out of the gym. The design is somewhat simple compared to the Oasis bra, but this piece is more function-forward, whereas the Oasis is fashion-forward. Both are equally important, but the priority will depend on you and your fitness needs. Like all Fabletics clothing, this bra comes in a vast range of sizes to support all body types. Price at time of publish: $74.95 ($54.95 with membership) Size Range: XXS–4X | Material: 89% polyester, 11% elastane | Colors: 29 | Cut: High-neck, crisscross back

Fabletics Wander Cropped Puffer Fabletics View On Fabletics.com This is the perfect puffer to throw on when you’ve finished a workout class and are heading out into the cold. Or, it could be the puffer you grab to go to the movies — she’s versatile. The cropped silhouette, muted camouflage design, and high collar all add to the style of this jacket. The durable polyester material is just a bonus, as it’s easy to clean and doesn’t easily succumb to wear and tear. There’s even a hidden pocket inside the jacket to keep valuables stowed away safely. Price at time of publish: $99.95 ($79.95 with membership) Size Range: XXS–4X | Material: 100% polyester | Colors: 5 | Cut: Cropped The 17 Best Puffer Jackets of 2023 to Keep You Toasty

Fabletics Forever Fleece Hooded Onesie Fabletics View On Fabletics.com There’s no question this onesie leans more toward leisure than fitness, but if you could wear a blanket around all day, why wouldn’t you? That’s essentially the service this clothing item provides. With a torso-length zipper, drawstring hood, and loose fit, this outfit can be somewhat adjusted depending on how bundled you want to be. The cotton/polyester material is breathable and soft, making this an ideal fit for around the house, whether lounging on the couch or even sleeping in bed. The colors are more limited than other Fabletics products with just four options, but what's offered is both vibrant and fun. Price at time of publish: $99.95 ($79.95 with membership) Size Range: XXS–4X | Material: 60% cotton, 40% polyester | Colors: 4 | Cut: Onesie The 4 Best Black Leggings of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Fabletics Forever Fleece Go-To Sweatpant Fabletics View On Fabletics.com If you’ve ever had the urge to stay in your pajamas all day, these soft fleece sweatpants give that same level of comfort without the awkwardness of running errands in your plaid jammies and slippers. With a jogger cut, these cozy pants are the perfect length for everyone because they have inseam options — regular, short, or tall. They also have a drawstring waist so they can be cinched or loosened for the most comfortable fit. And the color options give the wearer lots of choice whether you’re more of an all-black wardrobe person, or like loud whimsical prints like purple leopard print or beige camouflage. Throw these on over your workout clothes in winter or bundle up at home in this cozy fleece 'fit. Price at time of publish: $69.95–$74.95 ($59.95 with membership) Size Range: XXS–4X | Material: 60% cotton, 40% polyester | Colors: 6 | Cut: Three length options, high ankle cut

Fabletics Forever Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt Fabletics View On Fabletics.com Another great option for layering or lounging, this crewneck sweatshirt is the perfect throw-on for crisp days when you want to look cute without dressing up. You could pair it with leggings and sneakers for a more sporty look, or rock the matching sweatpants, which we’ve already established are oh-so-cozy. It comes in neutral colors like black and soft gray, as well as fun shades like dark gray leopard print and red. The ribbed sleeves add a fitted element to this otherwise loose sweatshirt, giving it a slightly tailored look. And of course, with the same fleece material as the sweatpants, this top is super soft and warm. Price at time of publish: $69.95-$74.95 ($54.95 with membership) Size Range: Women’s XXS–4X | Material: 60% cotton, 40% polyester | Colors: 7 | Cut: Crewneck

Fabletics The 24-7 Tee View On Fabletics.com While unique tops are fun additions to your wardrobe, it’s the basics that save the day. This T-shirt is the perfect base layer for a blazer, a hoodie, or paired with dress pants if you’re feeling swanky. Or you can keep it casual with sweatpants or shorts for more of a street style. Most of the shirts are solid colors, but there are a few with the Fabletics logo, and the cotton makes this shirt quite breathable while the spandex keeps it semi-fitted — providing overall comfort that still looks semi-tailored. Price at time of publish: $44.95–$49.95 ($29.95 with membership) Size Range: XS–4X | Material: 57% cotton, 38% modal, 5% spandex | Colors: 15 | Cut: Classic length crewneck

Fabletics The Fundamental Pant Fabletics View On Fabletics.com These pants have the comfort level of sweatpants with the breathability and style of a spandex jogger. The polyester and spandex blend makes these pants water-resistant, lightweight, and easy to move in. If you regularly run or train, these pants are a comfortable option that will move with you while wicking sweat away. They come with three inseam options — regular, short, and tall — so you can find the right length for the best fit. The waistband has the elasticity of spandex to keep these pants from rolling down while you exercise, and there are even pockets to store small items like your keys or wallet while you’re on the go. Price at time of publish: $74.95 ($54.95 with membership) Size Range: XS-4X | Material: 90% polyester, 10% spandex | Colors: 9 | Cut: Ankle style with three inseam lengths

Fabletics The Go-To Jogger Fabletics View On Fabletics.com These joggers are both functional and fashion-forward. The tapered fit offers a slightly tailored look and the inseam options let you find a comfortable length. When you add the soft fleece material, these pants are cozy but still breathable if you want to run or workout in them. And did we mention pockets? There are zippered pockets to keep your essentials stored securely. There are 18 shades — ranging from heather gray to banana yellow and moss green — so you can find a fit that matches your personality (and your closet). Wear them for a casual night out with your friends, pair them with a sweatshirt and hoodie, or take them for a spin with just a T-shirt like The 24-7 Tee. Price at time of publish: $84.95 ($59.95 with membership) Size Range: XS–4X | Material: Fleece | Colors: 19 | Cut: Ankle length

Fabletics The Go-To Hoodie Fabletics View On Fabletics.com A hoodie is another closet staple and this one is so versatile. If you’re feeling a casual vibe, grab a bold color like flame orange or throw a flannel over the heather gray. On more elevated occasions, you can layer the basic black hoodie under a blazer for an effortlessly cool “business casual” vibe. The fleece material adds a decent amount of warmth (in addition to cozy feels) and it’s not too bulky so it still maintains a tapered look. But if you do prefer an oversized look, this hoodie comes in a wide range of sizes so you can just size up. Plus there are all kinds of pockets — zippered, hidden, and regular. Price at time of publish: $84.95–$89.95 ($59.95 with membership) Size Range: XS–4X | Material: Fleece | Colors: 12 | Cut: Short