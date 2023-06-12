Ezra Miller Attends ‘The Flash’ Red Carpet, Marking Their First High Profile Appearance amid Controversies

Ezra Miller made their first public appearance after a number of offscreen controversies last year.

The 30-year-old actor walked the red carpet on Monday during the premiere of their new DC Studios movie The Flash at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Miller was joined on the carpet by Ben Affleck, who reprises his role of Batman. Director Andy Muschietti, Kirsey Clemons, and Barbara Muschietti also made appearances on the carpet.

The actor wore a white suit jacket with black detailing, a cream shirt, black slacks, and matching black shoes. They also wore half of their hair up in a bun and accessorized their look with gold rings.



Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The Flash was mostly completed before its star made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social-media rants, arrests, and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, apologized in August 2022 for their troubling behavior.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," the actor said in a statement at the time. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior."

They added, "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."



Ezra Miller in The Flash (2023). Clay Enos/Dc/Warner Bros/Shutterstock

While speaking with Vanity Fair recently about his career and the upcoming DC Studios movie costarring Miller, Michael Shannon said he prefers to "give people a lot of slack in this business" when asked about "the noise around" The Flash.

"If you're talking about Ezra, I thought Ezra was lovely — very kind to me when I was there," Shannon, 48, said of his costar. "It's difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there's a lot of people in this business that have issues. And some people have more privacy than others."

"Anytime somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on, I feel for them," he added. "Even if it's warranted, it's still a horrible situation."

Shannon reprises his Man of Steel role as the villain General Zod in The Flash. The film's cast also includes Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, and Ben Affleck.

The Flash is in theaters on June 16.