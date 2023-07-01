Ezra Miller Says They Were 'Unjustly and Directly Targeted' as Harassment Order Expires

In August, the "Flash" actor said in a statement that they were seeking "ongoing treatment" for "complex mental health issues"

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on July 1, 2023 01:21PM EDT
Ezra Miller Says They Were âUnjustly and Directly Targetedâ as Harassment Order Expires
Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ezra Miller is issuing a rare statement after a harassment order on them recently expired. 

A judge at the Greenfield District Court lifted the harassment order, which was placed on Miller in June, 2022 by a parent in Greenfield, Massachusetts, who alleged the actor acted inappropriately in front of her then 11-year-old child, per an article published by The Daily Beast.

The parent and child detailed the allegations to the publication, claiming that Miller paid special attention to the child, who is non-binary, and touched them inappropriately by forcibly hugging them and touching their hips. A neighbor also claimed that the actor visited the family’s home wearing a bulletproof vest and gun and had an outburst, screaming at adults.

Miller, 30, denied the allegations in a public statement on Instagram. 

Ezra Miller posted this statement to his Instagram account on June 30.

Ezra Miller/Instagram

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood by me and sought to ensure this egregious misuses of the protective order system was halted,” Miller wrote. 

“Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger,” he continued. “They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.”

“I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions,” he said, adding that he is trying to “reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me.”

Actor Ezra Miller attends the photocall for 'URBAN DECAY' stayNAKED launch event on August 20, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.
Ezra Miller poses at 'URBAN DECAY' stayNAKED launch event. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Marissa Elkins, Miller’s attorney, also issued a statement to Rolling Stone claiming that he “was never alone with the child and never interacted with the child outside of two brief encounters which occurred in the presence of several other adults.”

She went on to discuss other allegations made toward the controversial actor, who was arrested last year, saying, “Ezra does not deny that in the midst of their struggle that they have made mistakes and behaved at times in ways they wish they could take back. That, however, does not make every allegation, rumor, or false accusation true.”

“There are real world consequences when claims like these are heedlessly amplified, without any regard for the facts or the truth,” she added. “These false allegations, fanned by unscrupulous media, have threatened Ezra’s recovery, and done terrible damage to their reputation and career.”

Miller’s attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for a statement. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13963134dl) Ezra Miller 'The Flash' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Jun 2023
Ezra Miller posing at 'The Flash' premiere in L.A.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, made their first public appearance on the red carpet at the premiere for The Flash after apologizing for their troubling behavior in August, 2022.

During the premiere, the actor alluded to their recent legal woes as they addressed attendees at the event.

In particular, Miller acknowledged Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Film Group heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy and DC Studios stewards James Gunn and Peter Safran for “your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition," according to Variety.

