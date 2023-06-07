Megan Fox and Jason Statham Get Steamy in Action-Packed 'Expend4bles' Trailer

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture return for the fourth "Expendables" movie

Jen Juneau
Updated on June 7, 2023 12:03 PM

The first trailer for Expend4bles has arrived.

Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone return for an "adrenaline-fueled adventure" in the fourth installment of the Expendables franchise, nearly a decade after 2014's The Expendables 3.

"Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table," reads a synopsis for the film.

"But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give 'new blood' a whole new meaning," the synopsis adds.

In the action-packed preview, Lee Christmas (Statham, 55), Gunner Jensen (Lundgren, 65), Toll Road (Couture, 59) and Barney Ross (Stallone, 76) prove they still have what it takes as they take on a new mission alongside fresh faces like Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Megan Fox.

See Megan Fox Gain the Upper Hand Over Jason Statham in High-Powered 'Expend4ables' Trailer
Megan Fox and Jason Statham in Expend4ables (2023).

The first scene in the trailer depicts Fox and Statham's characters as they initially appear to share a relatable moment, with Lee quipping, "Welcome home, honey," as she walks in the door.

After teasing that Lee is not "invited" on her mission, the two tussle over a set of classified documents, until Fox's character seemingly gains the upper hand.

Barney soon knocks on the door to let Lee know he needs his help with a "situation," to which the latter responds, "I need better friends."

Expend4bles is produced by Statham along with Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger.

Also joining the cast alongside Jackson, 47, and Fox, 37, are Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Andy Garcia.

'Expend4ables' Trailer Sees High-Powered Return of Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham: Watch
Poster for Expend4ables (2023).

Lionsgate

The first Expendables movie — which starred Stallone, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger — was followed by two sequels, the first of which premiered in 2012 and the second in 2014.

Back in October 2021, Stallone shared pair of a smiling shots featuring himself and Statham on the set of the upcoming film to Instagram.

In the first shot, both men were decked out in black tactical gear. In the second, the duo loosened up in some more casual clothes while Stallone fooled around with a guitar on a small stage.

"Having a great time at work with my great friend Jason on the new EXPENDABLES!!!" the actor wrote alongside the images.

Expend4bles is in theaters Sept. 22.

