'Exorcist: Believer' Changes Release Date to Avoid Same Weekend as Taylor Swift Concert Film: 'Taylor Wins'

Following the announcement of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming to theaters, another movie is getting out of its way.

The Exorcist: Believer, previously scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13, has shifted its release to a week earlier, producer Jason Blum revealed Thursday.

Referencing an iconic Swift lyric, the filmmaker posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, “Look what you made me do.”

Blum’s post continued — “The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23” — and ended with the hashtag, “#TaylorWins”

Starting Oct. 13, a concert film version of Swift's The Eras Tour, which launched March 13 and is planned to continue until Nov. 23, 2024, will be shown on the big screen.



Taylor Swift. John Shearer/Getty

The “All Too Well” singer, 33, announced the news Thursday with a post on Instagram: "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon."

She added, “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

The Exorcist: Believer is a sequel to the Oscar-winning 1973 horror film starring Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair. Directed by David Gordon Green and co-written by Green and Peter Sattler, it stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz and Burstyn — reprising her Oscar-nominated role as Chris MacNeil.

Blum, 54, is a producer best known as the founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions. His company has brought dozens of horror films to the big screen, including the Paranormal Activity and Insidious film franchises, Get Out, The Invisible Man and this year’s M3GAN. At the December premiere of the latter, Blum dressed in costume as the film’s titular doll.



"The Exorcist: Believer". Universal Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, while promoting The Exorcist: Believer, Blum told Deadline, "I'm really excited about The Exorcist [sequel]. The first person I approached when we picked up the film was David Gordon Green. I thought what David did with Halloween was great and I think he really found a great balance of respecting the original intellectual property, but also bringing something new to it. So it didn't feel like a retread."

The Eras Tour, consisting of Swift’s biggest hits from over a decade of her songwriting career, has broken ticket sale records across the country. On July 22 and 23 at Seattle's Lumen Field, which saw record attendance, her concerts even caused seismic activity "equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake," CNN reported.

Celebrate Swift's prolific career with the new PEOPLE Special Edition, Taylor Swift Fearless Superstar, which will be available on newsstands and Amazon.com beginning Sept. 8.