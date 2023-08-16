Ex-San Jose State Trainer Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Women Athletes: ‘Maddening,’ Former Player Says

Scott Shaw, the former San Jose State University sports medicine director who for years denied he had sexually abused women athletes during physical therapy sessions, has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of violating their civil rights.

Shaw, 56, faces up to two years in prison — one for each count — and up to $200,000 in fines, according to the Department of Justice. He will face a sentencing trial in November.



The former head athletic trainer and sports medicine director at San Jose State from 2008 until 2020, Shaw was accused of inappropriately touching athletes’ breasts, buttocks and groins by a number of former athletes across more than a decade. For years, he had claimed doing so was a necessary part of the medical sessions, despite a number of athletes raising concerns.

The former athletic trainer was first accused of abuse by 17 members of the school’s swimming and diving team in late 2009, who said Shaw inappropriately touched them during physical therapy sessions since 2006, according to USA Today.



However, San Jose State cleared Shaw of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation. He became the school’s sports medicine director in 2008 and ultimately resigned in 2020, according to ESPN, after the school launched a second investigation into his misconduct after swimming coach Sage Hopkins alerted the university of more alleged abuse.

Shaw had faced six misdemeanor counts of abusing his authority in a federal trial that ended in a mistrial earlier this month. Eight former San Jose State athletes testified during the trial, according to USA Today, saying Shaw had reached inside their clothing to touch their breasts, buttocks and pelvic areas and never explained a medical reason for doing so and never asked for consent.

San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif. Paul Sakuma/AP Photo

Caitlin Macky, a former San Jose State swimmer who accused Shaw of abuse, said the mistrial left her enraged and feeling “a hopelessness in humanity.”

Instead of a retrial, prosecutors offered Shaw the chance to plead guilty to two of the charges in exchange for dropping the others, USA Today reported.

When Shaw agreed and pleaded guilty to the two counts less than two weeks after denying the athletes’ accusations during the mistrial, Macky told The San Jose Mercury News it was “maddening.”



"It's a little bit maddening to go through a whole trial, and 12 years of this person vehemently denying everything, then all of a sudden he shows up and admits to that," Macky told the newspaper.

Specifically, Shaw admitted that “between 2017 and 2020, he violated the civil rights of four students who played on women’s athletics teams by touching their breasts and buttocks without their consent and without a legitimate medical purpose,” according to the DOJ.

“Scott Shaw abused his position of trust and authority as a public university official to sexually assault female student-athletes who entrusted him with their medical care,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “No student-athlete should ever be subject to sexual harassment at the hands of their sports medicine director, coach or any other official at a college or university.”

