Ex-Maryland Police Chief Set 12 'Revenge Fires,' Gets Multiple Life Sentences

A year after he resigned as a police chief, David M. Crawford began setting fires at the homes of his foes, prosecutors in several counties across Maryland have said.

Crawford, 71, stepped down as the Laurel police chief in 2010. For the next decade, he worked through a coded list of targets, prosecutors said. Among them: an ex-city official, three former law enforcement colleagues, including an ex-police chief from Laurel, two relatives, a neighbor — and two of his chiropractors, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say they became his targets after he, or his wife, Mary, developed grudges against them, several outlets reported. And the grudges kept accumulating. Over a decade, Crawford set a dozen "revenge fires" in six counties, prosecutors said, adding that he would often pour gasoline and set fire to their vehicle or home around 3:00 and 4:00 a.m., when residents were likely asleep.



A jury found him guilty in March of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree arson and one count of first-degree malicious burning related to four fires in Howard County. No one died in the fires, and Crawford’s defense lawyer told The Washington Post that Crawford never intended to kill anyone.

A judge earlier this week sentenced Crawford to eight life sentences to run concurrently, plus another 75 years, coming out to two life sentences with another 75 years tacked on, prosecutors said. At sentencing Tuesday, the judge drew attention to several details mentioned at trial: Crawford’s favored brand of fire-setting gasoline was named on his vanity license plate, and he would check-in on his victims after lighting their homes on fire, WBALTV-11 reported.

"With God, all things are possible," Crawford told the judge at his sentencing, according to the TV channel.

And more time beyond Crawford’s sentence is also possible. Since his 2021 arrest, Crawford has been found guilty in two Maryland counties so far (he previously pleaded guilty to arson in Frederick County) with more charges against him pending in other counties. He was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for the Frederick County fires, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Crawford plans to appeal his convictions, his lawyer, Robert Bonsib, said after his sentencing, telling The Post: “This is a sad and unfortunate ending for a man who for decades had well-served his community in law enforcement. Mr. Crawford continues to maintain his innocence.”

Richard H. Gibson Jr., Howard County’s state’s attorney, called the spree of fires “particularly egregious” given Crawford’s career in law enforcement, telling the press the switch from police chief to serial arsonist was “evil and terrifying in its nature.”

“This sentence should send a message that prosecutors are capable of holding law enforcement accountable if they violate our laws,” he said.

The federal National Criminal Justice Reference Service, produced by the Department of Justice, published a 1982 paper titled, "Identifying Revenge Fires."



"The revenge or spite motive is the prevalent arson motive. Targets for such fires may be individuals, groups, governmental agencies, or businesses," the paper's abstract says.

