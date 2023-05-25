Ex-Cop Gets Life in Prison for Murdering Girlfriend Who 'Insulted the Size of His Manhood'

Jason Cunningham was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend

By
Published on May 25, 2023 03:44 PM
Jason Cunningham and Nicole Harrington
Jason Cunningham and Nicole Harrington . Photo:

Richmond County Sheriffâs Office; Instagram

A former Georgia deputy was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend, reports say.

According to WRDW-TV, WJBF-TV and The Augusta Chronicle, Jason Cunningham pleaded guilty to the murder of Nicole Harrington and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Cunningham admitted to shooting the 37-year-old mom of three in the back of the head in June 2020 after she “insult[ed] the size of his manhood,” the Augusta District Attorney’s Office said in a statement, the Chronicle reports.

He then left her body in the elevator of a parking garage, per WJBF.

Citing an affidavit, WRDW reports Cunningham and Harrington were having an affair and he went to break things off with her. She “became irate” and he “didn’t know what to do” after their argument grew loud. He confessed to then shooting Harrington from behind as she got in the elevator.

Cunningham was arrested following an eight-hour standoff, per the outlet.

He was also sentenced to five years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.


