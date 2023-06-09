The Florida teen who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times in a parking lot, causing her to become paralyzed, was stalking and harassing her prior to the alleged attack, according to reports.

Spencer Ross Pearson, 18, is accused of stabbing three people outside of a Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., restaurant on Saturday. He has been charged with two counts of attempted premeditated murder and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing permanent disability, according to an arrest warrant issued by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office that was reviewed by PEOPLE.

According to the Florida Times-Union, loved ones identified two of the victims as Madison Schemitz and her mother, Jaclyn "Jacki" Roge.

Madison, a 17-year-old star softball player at Ponte Vedra High School, and Roge, 43, met up with friends at Mr. Chubby’s Wings on Saturday, where they spotted Madison’s ex-boyfriend, Pearson, seated at a nearby table, the warrant reads.

Madison and her mom left the restaurant to avoid Pearson and were allegedly attacked seconds later in the parking lot, per the warrant.

Pearson allegedly assaulted Madison from behind and held her down while he stabbed her approximately 15 times, according to authorities, citing a witness.

Madison’s mother attempted to intervene when she was allegedly stabbed in the forehead and leg. A bystander, who was also injured in the attack, was able to disarm Pearson, but not before he slit his own throat in a suicide attempt, say authorities.

According to WLTV-TV, citing an incident report filed by the victim’s mother less than a week before the attack, Pearson was allegedly “following” Madison “on her way to school" and leaving notes on her car in the school parking lot after the pair had broken up.

He was also accused of creating fake accounts on social media to harass Madison and making suicidal statements toward her, per the station.

"In April 2023, the defendant reportedly began to follow and harass the juvenile victim," the arrest warrant states.



Speaking with the outlet, Madison’s sister, Tatiana Cruceta, said the stabbing has left the athlete paralyzed, but the family is optimistic she will recover.

"Madison is a fighter, you know. She’s going to make it through this, and I know she is going to walk out of this hospital.” Cruceta told the outlet, adding that Madison has already undergone multiple surgeries.

"There were some issues in the past after they'd broken up, where he was threatening her safety,” Cruseda alleged, per the outlet. “My mother was looking to get a restraining order against him, so this was definitely premeditated."

It’s unclear if Pearson entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

