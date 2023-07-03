Ewan McGregor Says He Used to Show His Kids the Disgusting ‘Trainspotting’ Toilet Scene ‘For a Laugh’

Ewan McGregor has a sense of humor when it comes to his movies.

The actor, 52, admitted to appreciating the humor in a memorable scene from Trainspotting when sharing it with his kids.

“I wasn’t there when [my daughter] Clara watched Trainspotting for the first time. But I did used to show my kids ‘the toilet scene.’ Just for a laugh," he said at Karlovy Vary Film Festival, per Variety.

"It’s a unique situation, perhaps, for a father to be able to show his children footage of him going down the toilet,” he noted.

Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

McGregor also recalled showing his oldest — fellow actor Clara McGregor, 26 — Moulin Rogue!

“I think she was 9 years old. I put it on, and then I hear this wailing and crying. I rushed in, asking if I should switch it off and she went: ‘Noooo!' ” he recalled.

In addition to Clara, McGregor is also dad to Anouck, 11, Esther, 20, and Jamyan, 20, with ex Eve Mavrakis. He also shares son Laurie, 2, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead.



Father and daughter recently worked together on Emma Westenberg’s You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, with the Star Wars alum calling it, "a beautiful experience.”

“We had an opportunity to spend that period of time really together, which is unusual. Day one, we arrived, saw each other at the make-up truck and chit-chatted. From that moment on, it was natural and just… normal. It allowed us to be together," he explained.

Playing a father and daughter trying to make up for lost time amid a strained relationship and life-altering events, they noted it wasn't an awkward dynamic to assume.

“You don’t act in front of your daughter and you don’t act in front of your dad. You act with them and that’s the beauty of it," he said. "You are finding that moment of truth. When you do that with someone you know and love as much as you love your own daughter, it’s extraordinary. It never felt anything other than free and wonderful.”

“I have always appreciated and looked up to my father’s acting. This just gave me a deeper appreciation of that,” said Clara at the film's press conference