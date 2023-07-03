Ewan McGregor Says He Used to Show His Kids the Disgusting ‘Trainspotting’ Toilet Scene ‘For a Laugh’

Ewan McGregor says he's shared a laugh with his kids over the silly moment

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 04:16PM EDT
Clara McGregor and Ewan McGregor attend "You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at ZACH Theatre on March 11, 2023
Photo:

Amy E. Price/Getty

Ewan McGregor has a sense of humor when it comes to his movies.

The actor, 52, admitted to appreciating the humor in a memorable scene from Trainspotting when sharing it with his kids.

“I wasn’t there when [my daughter] Clara watched Trainspotting for the first time. But I did used to show my kids ‘the toilet scene.’ Just for a laugh," he said at Karlovy Vary Film Festival, per Variety.

"It’s a unique situation, perhaps, for a father to be able to show his children footage of him going down the toilet,” he noted.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Ewan McGregor; Clara McGregor
Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

McGregor also recalled showing his oldest — fellow actor Clara McGregor, 26 — Moulin Rogue!

“I think she was 9 years old. I put it on, and then I hear this wailing and crying. I rushed in, asking if I should switch it off and she went: ‘Noooo!' ” he recalled.

In addition to Clara, McGregor is also dad to Anouck, 11, Esther, 20, and Jamyan, 20, with ex Eve Mavrakis. He also shares son Laurie, 2, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Father and daughter recently worked together on Emma Westenberg’s You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, with the Star Wars alum calling it, "a beautiful experience.”

“We had an opportunity to spend that period of time really together, which is unusual. Day one, we arrived, saw each other at the make-up truck and chit-chatted. From that moment on, it was natural and just… normal. It allowed us to be together," he explained.

Clara McGregor Introduces Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Baby Boy: 'The Greatest Gift'

Playing a father and daughter trying to make up for lost time amid a strained relationship and life-altering events, they noted it wasn't an awkward dynamic to assume.

“You don’t act in front of your daughter and you don’t act in front of your dad. You act with them and that’s the beauty of it," he said. "You are finding that moment of truth. When you do that with someone you know and love as much as you love your own daughter, it’s extraordinary. It never felt anything other than free and wonderful.”

“I have always appreciated and looked up to my father’s acting. This just gave me a deeper appreciation of that,” said Clara at the film's press conference

Related Articles
Pink Enjoys âBig Family 20 Mile Bike Rideâ in Wachau Valley: âSo Gratefulâ
Pink Enjoys 'Big Family 20 Mile Bike Ride' in Wachau Valley: 'So Grateful'
Mark Wahlberg and Kids Celebrate Wife Rhea's 45th Birthday in Family Boat Outing: '45 Is Giving'
Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Wife Rhea's 45th Birthday with Kids in Family Boat Outing: '45 Is Giving'
English actor Daniel Radcliffe arrives to attend the screening of TBS' "Miracle Workers" at Buttenwieser Hall in New York on May 14, 2019.
Daniel Radcliffe Reveals He Welcomed a Baby Boy as He Calls Fatherhood 'Crazy and Intense'
Patrick Mahomes Wears Daughter Sterling, 2, in a Hiking Backpack as Family Prepares for Travel Adventures: 'We're Ready'
Patrick Mahomes Wears Daughter Sterling in Hiking Backpack as Family Prepares for Trip: 'We're Ready'
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Enjoy Sunshine and Laughs on Solo Beach Date with Daughter Lillie
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Enjoy Sunshine and Laughs on Solo Beach Date with Daughter Lillie
Kathie Lee Gifford and grandson Finn
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Heartwarming First Photo with New Baby Grandson Finn: 'Most Blessed'
Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Family Photo with Wife Nancy and Daughters Frances and Winnie
Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Family Photo Smiling with Wife Nancy and Daughters Frances and Winnie
Pregnant Jana Kramer Bares Baby Bump in Bikini While Paddleboarding on Lake with Kids
Jana Kramer Takes Her Baby Bump Paddleboarding During Lake Day with Kids: 'Grateful for It All'
Alan Arkin and wife Suzanne Arkin, Matthew Arkin and guest, Adam Arkin and wife Phyllis Lyons and Anthony Arkin and guest
Alan Arkin's Kids: All About the Actor's 3 Sons
Monica's Son, 15, Reacts to Her Steamy Bathtub Scene in New Music Video with The Game: 'What Is This'
Monica's Son, 15, Reacts to Her Steamy Bathtub Scene in New Music Video with The Game: 'What Is This'
Chrissy Teigen children
Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartwarming Photo of Daughter Luna and Son Miles Feeding Baby Brother Wren
Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Family Vacation Pics with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Family Vacation Photos from Italy with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Simon Ford/Shutterstock (9993409ac) Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher British Curry Awards, London, UK - 26 Nov 2018
Russell Brand Expecting Baby No. 3 with Wife Laura Gallacher: 'Love Is Real'
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks onstage during An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Teaching His Grandkids How to Train His Farm Animals: They 'Loved It'
Pax Jolie Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie are seen in SoHo on June 28, 2023 in New York City.
Angelina Jolie Enjoys Sunny Outing in New York City with 19-Year-Old Son Pax— See the Photos!
Duane 'Dog' Chapman
All About Dog the Bounty Hunter's 13 Kids