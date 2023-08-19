These Fuzzy Slippers Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale for as Little $12 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a supportive shoe to wear around the house, here’s an Amazon deal that should be on your radar.

Right now, the Evshine Memory Foam Fuzzy Slippers are up to 56 percent off. The open-toe slippers have a cross band design, so you can wear them ahead of fall. They have a faux fur upper and sole that are soft to the touch, as well as a memory foam footbed that offers cushioned support as you stand and walk. The outer sole is made of waterproof rubber that provides traction, making the slippers suitable for lounging around the house or walking to the mailbox.

Evshine Memory Foam Fuzzy Slippers in White, $12 (Save 56%)

Amazon

A convenient feature worth noting? The slippers are machine washable, so they’re easy to clean. They run from sizes 5/6.5 to 11.5/13, and come in eight colors, including neutrals like gray. For a pop of color, you can also take your pick from emerald green, hot pink, and other bold hues. Price depends on the color you choose, and the good news is every option is on sale. Right now, you can get the white pair on sale for just $12.

The slippers have earned more than 3,100 five-star ratings and 400 rave reviews. Shoppers appreciate that they’re “super soft and comfortable,” “very durable,” and “luxe.” One shopper, who bought them to wear on their wedding day, enthused: “They are plush and felt like I was walking on clouds.” They also added, “I still wear them, and they haven’t worn down at all. The fur didn’t shed all over my feet like some fuzzy slippers.”

Others also call out that they’re “well made,” with one customer writing, “After two years, they are still in great condition and so comfortable! They wash well in the washing machine.”

Check out more colors below, then head to Amazon to grab the Evshine Memory Foam Fuzzy Slippers while they’re on sale.

Evshine Memory Foam Fuzzy Slippers in Gray, $16 (Save 41%)

Amazon

Evshine Memory Foam Fuzzy Slippers in Blue, $16 (Save 21%)

Amazon

Evshine Memory Foam Fuzzy Slippers in Emerald Green, $16 (Save 36%)

Amazon

