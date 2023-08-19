Lifestyle Fashion These Fuzzy Slippers Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale for as Little $12 at Amazon “After two years, they are still in great condition and so comfortable” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 19, 2023 08:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon If you’re looking for a supportive shoe to wear around the house, here’s an Amazon deal that should be on your radar. Right now, the Evshine Memory Foam Fuzzy Slippers are up to 56 percent off. The open-toe slippers have a cross band design, so you can wear them ahead of fall. They have a faux fur upper and sole that are soft to the touch, as well as a memory foam footbed that offers cushioned support as you stand and walk. The outer sole is made of waterproof rubber that provides traction, making the slippers suitable for lounging around the house or walking to the mailbox. Evshine Memory Foam Fuzzy Slippers in White, $12 (Save 56%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $12 The Best Hoka Shoes for Just About Every Activity A convenient feature worth noting? The slippers are machine washable, so they’re easy to clean. They run from sizes 5/6.5 to 11.5/13, and come in eight colors, including neutrals like gray. For a pop of color, you can also take your pick from emerald green, hot pink, and other bold hues. Price depends on the color you choose, and the good news is every option is on sale. Right now, you can get the white pair on sale for just $12. The 14 Best Places to Buy the Most Comfortable Heels of 2023 The slippers have earned more than 3,100 five-star ratings and 400 rave reviews. Shoppers appreciate that they’re “super soft and comfortable,” “very durable,” and “luxe.” One shopper, who bought them to wear on their wedding day, enthused: “They are plush and felt like I was walking on clouds.” They also added, “I still wear them, and they haven’t worn down at all. The fur didn’t shed all over my feet like some fuzzy slippers.” Others also call out that they’re “well made,” with one customer writing, “After two years, they are still in great condition and so comfortable! They wash well in the washing machine.” Check out more colors below, then head to Amazon to grab the Evshine Memory Foam Fuzzy Slippers while they’re on sale. Evshine Memory Foam Fuzzy Slippers in Gray, $16 (Save 41%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $16 Evshine Memory Foam Fuzzy Slippers in Blue, $16 (Save 21%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $16 Evshine Memory Foam Fuzzy Slippers in Emerald Green, $16 (Save 36%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $16 More Slipper Deals at Amazon Shevalues Open-Toe Slippers, $18 (Save 22%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 $18 Dearfoams Beatrice Velour Slippers, $23 (Save 31%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $23 Koolaburra by Ugg Fuzz'n Ii Slipper, $30 (Save 50%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $30 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score Extra Savings on This ‘Handy’ Spray Mop The 20 Best Deals That Are Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend — Apple, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, and More What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This August? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $10