Everything the Kardashians Have Said About Plastic Surgery

While members of the family have long denied any extreme procedures — butt implants, cheek fillers, you name it — here's everything they have said about fillers and cosmetic surgery.

Ever since they've been in the spotlight, the Kardashians have been on the receiving end of some serious speculation regarding what work they have or haven't had done.

01 of 06 Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images In a recent episode of the family's show The Kardashians, Kylie — who's admitted to having her lips filled in the past — said she would reverse the decision to get breast implants if she could. “I wish I never got them done to begin with,” she told her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou. "[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.” She went on to say that her daughter Stormi, 5, helped her keep things in perspective: "Obviously, I have a daughter too. I'd be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and like I wish I could be her, do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything."

02 of 06 Kris Jenner Kris Jenner. Rob Kim/Getty Kris Jenner has never been shy about getting a little work done. In fact, for the 2019 holiday season, the reality TV star doled out Botox gift cards to her friends and family. “It’s a one-stop shop for me,” she told PEOPLE. “And who doesn’t love Botox? For me, it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.” “My routine is pretty simple, but it always has been my entire life,” she continued. “A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I’m good to go. I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I’m a happy camper.” In 2018, Jenner also underwent an earlobe reduction during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



03 of 06 Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Kourtney Kardashian had her breasts augmented when she was 22 years old, a decision she looks back on with some regret. "I had my boobs done but if I could go back, I wouldn't have done it. I was so cute before," she told Showbiz Spy in 2011. "I've realized that I was made to look a certain way and I'm considering removing them."

04 of 06 Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian. Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Though there has long been speculation that Kim has had work done — from lip and cheek fillers to breast and butt implants — the reality TV star has only admitted to getting Botox. “We’re recording an album and they’re making us do singing lessons,” she said during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on which they had to sing and a vocal coach urged her to use her neck muscles. “Half of mine are probably Botoxed so I can’t….,” she joked. In a 2022 interview with Allure, the mom of four revealed she had a bit of Botox on her face. "But I've chilled, actually," she said of her Botox routine, "No filler. Never filled either one, ever," she concluded when asked about her lips and cheeks.

05 of 06 Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian. Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion hosted by Andy Cohen, the Bravo host asked Khloé about the speculation surrounding work done to her face. “Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kanodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me,” she told Cohen. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose.” She also admitted to having gotten some injections, saying, "I've done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."