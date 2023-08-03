Everything the Kardashians Have Said About Plastic Surgery

From shutting down rumors to praising Botox, here's everything the reality TV stars have said about getting work done

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on August 3, 2023 11:38AM EDT
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian . Photo:

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Ever since they've been in the spotlight, the Kardashians have been on the receiving end of some serious speculation regarding what work they have or haven't had done. 

While members of the family have long denied any extreme procedures — butt implants, cheek fillers, you name it — here's everything they have said about fillers and cosmetic surgery.

01 of 06

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In a recent episode of the family's show The Kardashians, Kylie — who's admitted to having her lips filled in the past — said she would reverse the decision to get breast implants if she could.

“I wish I never got them done to begin with,” she told her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou. "[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.” 

She went on to say that her daughter Stormi, 5, helped her keep things in perspective: "Obviously, I have a daughter too. I'd be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and like I wish I could be her, do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything."

02 of 06

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner attends the 27th Annual ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 03, 2023
Kris Jenner.

Rob Kim/Getty

Kris Jenner has never been shy about getting a little work done. In fact, for the 2019 holiday season, the reality TV star doled out Botox gift cards to her friends and family.

“It’s a one-stop shop for me,” she told PEOPLE. “And who doesn’t love Botox? For me, it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.”

“My routine is pretty simple, but it always has been my entire life,” she continued. “A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I’m good to go. I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I’m a happy camper.”

In 2018, Jenner also underwent an earlobe reduction during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

03 of 06

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2018 CFDA Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City
Kourtney Kardashian. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian had her breasts augmented when she was 22 years old, a decision she looks back on with some regret.

"I had my boobs done but if I could go back, I wouldn't have done it. I was so cute before," she told Showbiz Spy in 2011. "I've realized that I was made to look a certain way and I'm considering removing them."

04 of 06

Kim Kardashian

"Kim Kardashian West" Episode 1807 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kim Kardashian West and Kenan Thompson during the "Skims" sketch on Saturday, October 9, 2021
Kim Kardashian.

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Though there has long been speculation that Kim has had work done — from lip and cheek fillers to breast and butt implants — the reality TV star has only admitted to getting Botox.

“We’re recording an album and they’re making us do singing lessons,” she said during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on which they had to sing and a vocal coach urged her to use her neck muscles.

“Half of mine are probably Botoxed so I can’t….,” she joked.

In a 2022 interview with Allure, the mom of four revealed she had a bit of Botox on her face.

"But I've chilled, actually," she said of her Botox routine, "No filler. Never filled either one, ever," she concluded when asked about her lips and cheeks.

05 of 06

Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian.

 Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion hosted by Andy Cohen, the Bravo host asked Khloé about the speculation surrounding work done to her face.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kanodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me,” she told Cohen. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose.” 

She also admitted to having gotten some injections, saying, "I've done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

06 of 06

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attends FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, hosted by FWRD Creative Director, Kendall Jenner on June 08, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Kendall Jenner.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

After the model posted some pics showcasing a fuller lip, fans and followers accused her of having gotten filler as well.

"All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, 'OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!' " she wrote on her now defunct app, per She Finds. "I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn't even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like, 'Oh, so she's defending herself—she must be guilty.' "

She continued, "As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense. It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Celebrates as Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates Pre-Kindergarten: 'My Sweet Girl'
Kylie Jenner Admits She'd Be 'Heartbroken' If Daughter Stormi Sought Plastic Surgery as a Teen
Angela RenÃ©e White, formerly known as Blac Chyna visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 29, 2023 in New York City.
Blac Chyna Says Her Body Transformation Took 'A Lot of Discipline': 'Best I’ve Felt My Whole Life'
Kylie Jenner Celebrates as Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates Pre-Kindergarten: 'My Sweet Girl'
Kylie Jenner Explains Why Having Daughter Stormi Made Her Less Insecure About Her 'Dopey' Ears
Vanessa Williams Says She Wonât Get Plastic Surgery, Fillers âYetâ: 'I Donât Want to Look Like Somebody Else'
Vanessa Williams, 60, Says She Won’t Get Plastic Surgery, Fillers ‘Yet’: 'I Don't Want to Do It'
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration,
Kylie Jenner Denies Getting Surgery on Her ‘Whole Face’ and Being an ‘Insecure Child’: ‘I Always Loved Myself’
Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC event, Disney FYC Fest, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Jun 2023
Khloé Kardashian Says 'Society Gave Me Insecurities' as She Addresses Body Confidence on TV: 'I've Been Torn Apart'
Kylie Jenner Claims She Doesnât Heavily Edit Her Instagram Photos Anymore: âI Went Through That Stageâ
Kylie Jenner Claims She Doesn’t Heavily Edit Her Instagram Photos Anymore: ‘I Went Through That Stage’
Kylie Jenner Tries Out Aging Filter: âI Donât Like It At All, No
Kylie Jenner Uses Aging Filter to Show Face with Eye Bags and Wrinkles: ‘I Don’t Like It at All’
Kate Beckinsale attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals
Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Claims, Says Medical Condition Keeps Her from Botox, Fillers
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Admits Getting Botox in Her Neck, Laughs That She Can’t Move Her Muscles
Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fan Who Asks If She ‘Misses’ Her ‘Old Face’
Khloé Kardashian Responds to Follower Who Asks if She 'Misses' Her 'Old Face'
Khloe-Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says She Thought Her Melanoma Spot Was a Zit (Exclusive)
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Vows to 'Focus on Work' in Her Late 20s as She Reflects on Her Makeup and Beauty Beginnings
Khloé Kardashian Says She’s Contemplated on Getting a Boob Job and Compares Her Cleavage to Her Sisters
Khloé Kardashian Says She's Considering Breast Implants For 'Ample Cleavage' Like Her Sisters
khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Denies That She Has Butt Implants: 'You Guys Just Want to Believe Anything'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp1KEMLjgHX/. Blac Chyna Reveals Results of Having Her Facial Fillers Dissolved After 'Looking Like Jigsaw'. Blac Chyna/Instagram
Blac Chyna Reveals Results of Having Her Facial Fillers Dissolved After 'Looking like Jigsaw'