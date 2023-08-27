Lifestyle Food This Everything Bagel Galette Has All the Best Elements of a Brunch Spread Eggs, cream cheese, smoked salmon and capers come together for an elegant pastry made for sharing By Sonal Dutt Sonal Dutt Sonal Dutt is the food and lifestyle director of PEOPLE, overseeing the food, travel and home editorial team. She launched People.com's first lifestyle-focused vertical and celebrity recipe mobile app in 2013. Previously, she was the executive lifestyle editor at Every Day with Rachael Ray and Senior Lifestyle Editor at Woman's Day, and held editorial positions at InStyle, For Me and Details. The Virginia native graduated from James Madison University with degrees in Communications and English, and has a master's degree in Magazine Journalism from New York University. Her passions include cooking, boybands and NFL football. People Editorial Guidelines and Sabrina Weiss Sabrina Weiss Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 27, 2023 08:00AM EDT Trending Videos Everything Bagel Galette With Eggs & Smoked Salmon. Photo: Fred Hardy II This less-than-10-ingredient recipe combines all the best elements of a bagel brunch spread. Rather than loading up an everything bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon and capers, try wrapping all the delicious toppings in an elegant pastry made for sharing. Everything Bagel Galette with Eggs and Smoked Salmon 1 (14-oz.) pkg. refrigerated piecrusts (2 piecrusts) All-purpose flour, for dusting 4 oz. cream cheese, softened 8 oz. Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 2 cups) 1 large egg, beaten, plus 6 large eggs 2 Tbsp. everything bagel seasoning ¼ tsp. kosher salt ¼ tsp. black pepper 3 oz. thinly sliced smoked salmon, torn into bite-size pieces 2 Tbsp. capers or chopped fresh chives (optional) 1. Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Unroll 1 piecrust onto a lightly floured work surface. Place second piecrust on top; gently press down to adhere together. Roll into a 14-inch round. Transfer dough to baking sheet. 2. Spread cream cheese over surface of rolled piecrust, leaving a 2- to 3-inch border. Sprinkle evenly with shredded Gruyère. Lift the outer edges of dough border, and pull up and slightly over the filling, leaving center of galette exposed. Brush top of dough border with beaten egg. Sprinkle brushed border with everything bagel seasoning. Bake in oven until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. 3. Remove galette from oven. Crack remaining 6 eggs, evenly spaced, across the exposed top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake at 425° until egg whites are set but yolks are still runny, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Top evenly with smoked salmon; if desired, sprinkle with capers or chives. Slice and serve immediately. Serves: 6Active time: 20 minutesTotal time: 45 minutes