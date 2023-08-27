This Everything Bagel Galette Has All the Best Elements of a Brunch Spread

Eggs, cream cheese, smoked salmon and capers come together for an elegant pastry made for sharing

Published on August 27, 2023 08:00AM EDT
This less-than-10-ingredient recipe combines all the best elements of a bagel brunch spread.

Rather than loading up an everything bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon and capers, try wrapping all the delicious toppings in an elegant pastry made for sharing.

Everything Bagel Galette with Eggs and Smoked Salmon

1 (14-oz.) pkg. refrigerated piecrusts (2 piecrusts)

All-purpose flour, for dusting

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

8 oz. Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)

1 large egg, beaten, plus 6 large eggs

2 Tbsp. everything bagel seasoning

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

3 oz. thinly sliced smoked salmon, torn into bite-size pieces

2 Tbsp. capers or chopped fresh chives (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Unroll 1 piecrust onto a lightly floured work surface. Place second piecrust on top; gently press down to adhere together. Roll into a 14-inch round. Transfer dough to baking sheet.

2. Spread cream cheese over surface of rolled piecrust, leaving a 2- to 3-inch border. Sprinkle evenly with shredded Gruyère. Lift the outer edges of dough border, and pull up and slightly over the filling, leaving center of galette exposed. Brush top of dough border with beaten egg. Sprinkle brushed border with everything bagel seasoning. Bake in oven until golden, 10 to 12 minutes.

3. Remove galette from oven. Crack remaining 6 eggs, evenly spaced, across the exposed top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake at 425° until egg whites are set but yolks are still runny, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Top evenly with smoked salmon; if desired, sprinkle with capers or chives. Slice and serve immediately.

Serves: 6
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes

