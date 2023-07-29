Every Time Demi Moore Has Twinned With Her Tiny Chihuahua Pilaf

The little dog makes frequent appearances on Moore's social media and attends A-list events with the star

By Erin Clements
Published on July 29, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Demi Moore Dog
Photo:

Demi Moore shares a sweet moment with her pup Pilaf.

Anyone who follows Demi Moore on social media is familiar with her furry friend Pilaf.

The tiny 2-year-old Chihuahua is the star of Moore's Instagram account, where the pair are frequently seen together enjoying cultural excursions, fancy events, travel destinations, and time relaxing at home.

Pilaf is known for her small stature. In May, Moore even considered submitting Pilaf for Guinness World Records' World's Shortest Living Dog title.

Moore, 60, and Pilaf get along so famously that she and the adorable pup are often twinning, sporting matching styles and striking similar poses. Here are some of our favorite snaps of the duo.

Demi Moore Dog
Pilaf wears a custom bow by Dior Men.

Demi Moore/Instagram

When the Ghost actress wore a custom Dior Men look in June, her pooch sported a pink bejeweled bow from the same collection.

When the pair attended a Royal Ascot event in June, Pilaf hung out in a cream-colored sling that complimented Moore's pale blue dress.

Demi Moore Dog
Demi Moore and Pilaf looked chic at a fashion dinner.

Demi Moore/Instagram

Moore wore head-to-toe white for a Max Mara dinner in Stockholm, with Pilaf tucked into a custom sling by the designer that completed the ensemble.

In December 2022, Moore donned a seasonally appropriate quilted jacket for a holiday shopping spree — and Pilaf tagged along in a matching sling.

Demi Moore Dog

Demi Moore and dog Pilaf enjoy some morning reading.

The actress and her canine companion both wore black for a morning reading session at a New York hotel last November.

The pair appeared equally engrossed while reading the menu during a dinner out in August 2022.

Moore and Pilaf shared a moment admiring fine art while visiting the Louvre last summer.

Pilaf has also been known to show off her own style on her Instagram account @pilaf.littlemouse.

In one of her most stylish moments, Pilaf paired a personalized necklace with a colorful chenille sweater.

Pilaf clearly has an affinity for jaunty headwear.

And when Pilaf got decked out in a crustacean costume, one commenter rightly proclaimed, "Icon."

