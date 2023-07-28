Every Time Blue Ivy Carter Joined Beyoncé on Stage – Watch the Videos and See the Pics!

The 11-year-old has appeared as one of her mom's backup dancers several times on her Renaissance World Tour

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle Author Bio headshot
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle is an Editorial Assistant at PEOPLE. She writes digital specials across all entertainment verticals and has been working at PEOPLE since July 2022.
Published on July 28, 2023 05:08PM EDT
Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy Carter perform on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal
Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter performing in Dubai. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

This summer, Blue Ivy Carter is tagging along on her mom's Renaissance World Tour as a backup dancer. With her natural talent, the 11-year-old has both blended in with the other performers and stood out as Beyoncé's obvious mini-me.

But 2023 isn't the first year Blue has shown off her confidence and showmanship on stage. From her toddler years to her tween-dom today, see all the times Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest has shared in the spotlight.

01 of 10

Renaissance Tour Debut in Paris

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Dancing

Tina Knowles/Instagram

Blue Ivy was first spotted performing her mom's latest choreography in May, when the Renaissance World Tour came to Paris. The 11-year-old surprised crowds on stage for Beyoncé's songs "My Power" and "Black Parade."

Bey herself took to Instagram to congratulate her eldest child on her tour debut. The "Cuff It" singer shared a photo and two clips of Blue in the glittery silver costume.

"My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama," she captioned the post. "You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

02 of 10

'Smooth With It'

Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, shared more footage from her granddaughter's first Renaissance appearance. "Smooth with it Blue Ivy Performing at Paris Concert!!!" read the caption on the dotting grandma's post, which shows Blue effortlessly grooving to "Black Parade" alongside the other dancers.

03 of 10

That Bloodline

Once again, Knowles documented Blue's sweet moves, this time capturing a very fitting moment from the "My Power" set.

In the clip, Beyonce looks over to her mini-me as she sings her lyrics, "This that bloodline on the frontline, ready for war," and adds, "Go Blue!" The two then break into synchronized moves as the crowd cheers.

"11 year old Blue doing the choreo of adults looking cool as hell and killing it!! In front of 60k people!!!!" Knowles captioned the Instagram video.

04 of 10

Entertaining Europe

Blue Ivy Carter perform onstage during the Beyonce's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

The talented tween followed her mom to London and performed on stage again, just a few days after her Paris appearance. Blue returned for "My Power" and a rendition of Kendrick Lamar's "Alright."

05 of 10

Back for More

Tina Knowles posted the same London moment to celebrate the eldest Carter sibling's fourth appearance on the Renaissance tour.

"4 Shows [sic] down for Blue Ivy and killing it even more! Get it Baby and I like the hairstyle changes too❤️," the proud grandma wrote, referencing Blue's braided 'do.

06 of 10

The 'Opening Act'

"Get it Baby. Someone 's post said Blue has messed around and made Beyonce her Opening Act👍🏽😂😂❤️❤️👏🏽," Knowles wrote proudly on June 17, sharing a clip of Blue Ivy dancing along to the remix of Kendrick Lamar's song.

She then added a shout-out to another of Beyoncé's dancers, Amari Marshall, for keeping the preteen company during the concert: "Blues Dance Stage Momma to the left always protecting our baby!!!❤️ thanks Amari!!!!!"

07 of 10

Pumped Up

Blue returned with an impressive new on-stage feat–or rather, impressive new feet! Knowles shared a video of the 11-year-old wearing high-heeled shoes during her cameo in "My Power," for which she matched her mom in a camouflage ensemble.

Text accompanying the dance clip – which was captured at Bey's Philadelphia performance in July – read, "Blue is back and is wearing heels!"

08 of 10

Here for the Return

Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy Carter perform on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal

Kevin Mazur/Getty

After a four year hiatus from headlining performances, Beyoncé returned to the stage in January 2023 with an hour-long set in Dubai. But the hitmaker wasn't coming back alone: Blue Ivy joined her mom on stage for a duet. They sang the song "Brown Skin Girl," which comes off Beyoncé's 2019 Lion King companion album.

09 of 10

Oscar Cameo

Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard") (94th Academy Awards Performance)
Beyonce/YouTube

Blue Ivy made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance during her mom's opening performance at the 2022 Academy Awards. She wasn't technically on the stage, since Beyoncé sang her Oscar-nominated single "Be Alive" on a tennis court in L.A.'s Compton neighborhood, but Blue's likeness did appear on screen in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

As Beyoncé's song from the film King Richard wound down, viewers spotted her daughter front and center, matching the other performers in a neon green costume with silver jeweled accessories. Blue Blue, however, stood out as the only girl wearing a pair of sunglasses.

10 of 10

VMA Presentation

2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

Two extra special people presented Beyoncé with the MTV Video Music Awards' top honor in 2014: Jay-Z and then 2-year-old Blue. The father-daughter pair handed Yoncé the Video Vanguard Award on stage and little Blue could be heard chiming "Good job mommy!"

