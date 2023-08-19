Every Hint Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Have Given That Their Relationship Is Forever

When Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott announced their engagement this week, many fans of the Property Brothers host and New Girl alum weren’t surprised in the slightest.

“Forever starts now,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post that showed them smiling during a trip to Scotland. Deschanel held up her left hand, adorned with a sparkling engagement ring featuring clear, pink and purple stones in a flower motif.

Those who’ve closely followed the smitten couple on social media know they’ve been dropping hints they were in it for the long haul throughout the four years they’ve been dating.

Here are some of the sweetest things Deschanel, 43, and Scott, 45, have said about their relationship, which began in 2019 after they met on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke.

They purchased their “forever home.”

In December 2021, Scott shared some “exciting” news on Instagram, writing, “Zooey and I bought our OWN forever home!”

"It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park," Scott wrote an issue of his and brother Drew Scott’s former magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal at the time. "Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property they dubbed it the Park House. And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House."

Deschanel wrote that she was "forever grateful" for Scott.

The pair celebrated their fourth anniversary earlier this month, with heartfelt Instagram messages for each other.

"4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day," Zooey captioned a photo of her and Jonathan. "I’m forever grateful!"

She shared a similar sentiment in a post for Scott’s birthday in April, writing, “I am eternally grateful the universe sent you in my direction. You are my person, my partner, my favorite.”

Scott said Deschanel “keeps him smiling.”

"To the woman who keeps me smiling," Scott wrote over a slideshow video capturing some of the couple’s happy moments together for Deschanel’s birthday in January.

Deschanel is “excited to wake up every day just to see him.”

"Happy Birthday to the most wonderful and kind man who lets me wear his jacket when I’m cold, helps me carry the train of my dress all night and never complains,” the 500 Days of Summer actress wrote in another affectionate post for Scott’s 44th birthday in 2022. “I’m excited to wake up every day just to see him.”

"It’s funny how time really does fly when you’re having a good time. We’ll ever since you sashayed into my life… I’ve had the best time," Scott responded.

Their communication "keeps everything together."

In May, Scott told Entertainment Tonight that he and brother Drew have a "no B.S. policy" that extends to his dating life.

“If there's ever anything that's troubling us, we get it out before it turns into something bigger than it needs,” he explained.

"Zooey also has the greatest conflict resolution skills of anyone I've ever known,” he added. “She's incredible. Our communication keeps everything together."

Scott is an “amazing stepdad.”

During an interview with reporters at the Baby2Baby Gala in November 2022, Deschanel was asked about her co-parenting experience and called him "an amazing stepdad."

The actress shares son Charlie Wolf, 6, and daughter Elsie Otter, 8, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

"I'm a magician, or I'm a clown, I could build stuff," Scott added.

"He's really very highly qualified for the job," said Deschanel.

In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Scott opened up about wanting to be a dad.

“When we film our shows I get along so great with the kids, and I like the idea that I can use what I believe to be good to shape the mind of a little human,” he said. “I have said to myself that if I don’t find the right person I think I would probably adopt on my own, because I think I would be a great dad.”

Scott knew Deschanel was going to change his life when they met.

"2 years and still my favorite," Deschanel wrote on Instagram when the pair celebrated their second anniversary in 2021. “I knew two years ago that you were gonna change my life,” Scott commented on the post.

They’re the “luckiest girl in the world” and “the happiest guy in the galaxy.”

“Happy birthday to my kind, sweet, wonderful, hilarious, clever, generous, caring, handsome gentleman who sometimes orders pizza and grilled cheese at one meal,” Deschanel wrote when Scott turned 43 in 2021. “I love you always and in all ways. I don’t want too seem sappy or hyperbolic but the simple truth is: I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

Scott replied with equally superlative praise.

"Thank you. You make me the happiest guy in the galaxy,” he wrote. "And thank you for supporting my unbridled love of all things fromage!!"

​​Scott is “still that nice.”

"He's the best," Deschanel told Drew Barrymore during a visit to her show in October 2022. "And he has a great family too! It is the dream."

"I couldn't believe he was so nice," Deschanel added. "People just aren't that nice generally — we've been together for over three years and he's still that nice. He goes over and fixes stuff at my parents' house. He's so nice."







