From Wilder to Chalamet here's a closer look at all of the Willy Wonka actors throughout the years.

While it turns out Dahl himself was not such a fan of the original adaptation , generations of fans felt otherwise, making it a beloved classic. In 2005 the film was remade with Johnny Depp in the role of Willy Wonka. In 2016, the story got the Broadway treatment and was adapted for the stage with Christian Borle starring as the chocolatier, and in 2023 fans will see Timothee Chalamet don the iconic top hat and purple coat.

Dating back to 1971, with Gene Wilder 's inaugural performance in the first film adaptation of Roald Dahl's 1964 children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, four different actors have taken on the role on both the stage and screen.

As fans get a first glimpse of Timothée Chalamet 's Willy Wonka, take a look back at the other actors who have stepped into the iconic role.

01 of 04 Timothée Chalamet Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka. Warner Bros; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Timothée Chalamet steps into the eccentric chocolate-maker's shoes inWonka, which is set to hit theaters on December 15, 2023. The film, which is inspired by the 1964 children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, is an origin story for the character taking place before the events of the '70s film. The film’s director, Paul King, praised Chalamet’s performance, calling him a “phenomenal actor.” "I think what's so remarkable about his performance is not only that he is funny and mischievous and quite mysterious, as well — just like the Willy Wonka that people will know — but also, he brings such heart to the role and he's a brilliant actor," the director said. "He's incredibly emotionally intelligent and can bring a great deal of emotional truth to the role," King added. And while Chalamet is known for his acting talent, fans may be surprised to see him taking on singing and dancing in this role as well. "It's really a tour de force for him there," King shared of his performance, adding, "He was rehearsing for months ... honing skills, which was a pleasure to watch." While speaking to Vogue UK for his September 2022 cover story, Chalamet called the film “so joyous." Per the outlet, filming the movie, which includes seven musical numbers, created an “escape” for the actor. "I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f--- you want at the wall, you know?" Chalamet said. "And I guess what I'm realizing is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring and the artist's life can still be extraordinary." Chalamet is joined in the film by Sally Hawkins, who plays Wonka’s mother, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, Calah Lane and Natasha Rothwell. (And yes, that was Hugh Grant you saw as an Oompa Loompa.)

02 of 04 Johnny Depp Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka. Warner Bros; Rich Fury/Getty More than 30 years after the original film premiered, Johnny Depp stepped into the role of Willy Wonka in Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005. The movie also starred other notable actors such as Freddie Highmore as Charlie Bucket, Helena Bonham Carter as Mrs. Bucket and AnnaSophia Robb as Violet. This film also had musical numbers, composed by Danny Elfman, who told EW he was not tied to the nostalgia from the first film. "Those songs in the original [Charlie and the Chocolate Factory] are iconic, but I didn’t care ... You either forget about it or you pay homage to it. We decided early on that we weren’t going to pay homage to the original.' The film grossed more than $475 million at the worldwide box office, Entertainment Weekly reported.

03 of 04 Christian Borle Christian Borle as Willy Wonka. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Jason Mendez/Getty In 2017, Roald Dahl’s tale got the Broadway treatment when a musical adaptation opened on the Great White Way. Christian Borle played the role of Willy Wonka though Charlie and the Chocolate Factory would run for less than a year. Of his “Wonka suit” worn in the show, Borle told Vogue: “As we were doing fittings, I said, ‘I’d really like for him to be put together and actually quite elegant and veer away from any cartoonishness,’” He continued, “The only thing that I’m not getting, which I’m disappointed about, is a cane that shoots fire—apparently that’s a safety issue or something.” Three young actors shared the role of Charlie Bucket alongside Borle: Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Sell and Ryan Foust.