Eve Holds 16-Month-Old Son Wilde Wolf as They Show Off Matching Summer Outfits in Sweet Photo

Eve and her son are embracing the heat of the summer.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper shared a sweet photo to her Instagram of herself and her son Wilde Wolf, 16 months, as they match in their summer-ready clothes.

Wilde wears a black hat with lightbulbs on it, paired with a white T-shirt and shorts, while Eve wears sunglasses and a white linen top.

"♥️," Eve simply captioned the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



The rapper shares her son with husband Maximillion Cooper. The pair have been married since June 2014.

In February, the couple celebrated their son's first birthday by sharing an adorable series of photos to Instagram. In the snaps, Wilde smiled as he reached toward his birthday cake, complete with gold foil, gold and silver decorations and a Peter rabbit figurine.

"Wilde's #1stbirthday #tears #joy #happiness ❤️🎂🥲🥳," Eve captioned the post.

Cooper also shared a photo of Wilde with his cake, writing, "Happy 1st Birthday Wilde! We all love you so much 🎂 #1."

In November, Eve posted photos of her son reading by the ocean while the pair were on vacation at Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

"Just a little #reading by the #sea back with my #beautifulboy 💙🌊📖," Eve captioned the sweet photo of her baby boy, which showed off his dark curly hair.

