Eve and Son Wilde Wolf Match in Green as They Pose in Picturesque English Countryside

Eve and her little guy are looking posh as they enjoy the English countryside.

On Tuesday, the rapper, 44, shared a photo to her Instagram of herself and her son Wilde Wolf, 17 months, as they pose together on a trip to the Cotswolds in England. In the photo, Eve wears a green jacket that matches her son's green puffer as the two look off to the side.

"💚 #summertime #countryside," the star captioned the photo.

Eve shares her son with husband Maximillion Cooper. The two tied the knot in June 2014 after four years of dating.

In February, the proud mom celebrated her son's first birthday with an adorable carousel of photos posted to her Instagram.

In the festive snaps, Wilde smiled as he reached toward his teal-colored birthday cake, complete with gold foil, gold and silver decorations and a Peter Rabbit figurine. The cake also featured the word "one" written in gold on the side and a silver birthday candle on top.

"Wilde's #1stbirthday #tears #joy #happiness ❤️🎂🥲🥳," Eve captioned the post.

This summer, the rapper posted another photo of the mother-son duo, this time matching in their summer-ready clothes. Wilde wore a black hat with lightbulbs on it and a white T-shirt while his mom wore sunglasses and a white linen top.

"♥️," she simply captioned the photo.

In November, Eve posted photos of her son reading by the ocean while the pair were on vacation at Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

"Just a little #reading by the #sea back with my #beautifulboy 💙🌊📖," Eve captioned the sweet photo of her baby boy, which showed off his dark curly hair.