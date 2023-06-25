Evan Ross Says His Kids Love Diana Ross’ Concerts: 'They’re in Awe of Their Grandmother’ (Exclusive)

Evan Ross shares son Ziggy, 2, and daughter Jagger, 7, with wife Ashlee Simpson Ross

Published on June 25, 2023 05:42PM EDT
Evan Ross and Diana Ross attend the Christian Dior Couture S/S20 Cruise Collection on April 29, 2019 in Marrakech, Morocco
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Evan Ross says his kids are “in awe" of their grandmother, Diana Ross.

The actor and musician, 34, spoke with PEOPLE at the annual Rosé Day event on Saturday about how much his children enjoy witnessing their legendary singer of a grandmother in action.

“They love it,” he says of his son and daughter watching Diana, 79, perform at her concerts.

“And even my two-year-old already," he continued. "They're in awe of their grandmother."

Evan shares his son Ziggy Blu, 2, and daughter Jagger Snow, 7, with wife Ashlee Simpson Ross.

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Jagger Snow Ross and Bronx Mowgli Wentz arrive at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

At the event, which was held at the King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif., Evan also said of his upcoming summer plans with his kids, “They're gonna come visit me because I'm going to be shooting a movie in Malta."

"But they're being with the family, my mom's on tour, so we're gonna go see some of her shows. Everything's gonna be hopefully a really fun summer," he added.


Evan previously told PEOPLE in January of his mother at the Aspen Snow Ball, "Her whole thing is love. My mom doesn't do things for any other reason other than love."

He continued, "And I would never speak for her, but I know that for a fact. It's never about money. It's never about... It's about love. My mother's like, she cares about her children, she cares about her grandchildren. She cares about people in general. And she's beautiful. That's about it."

Diana performed at the charity event, where Evan, his wife and their children were in attendance.

"I'm so happy we're all here," Evan added. "We've been coming to Aspen for years and it's a happy place. It's a beautiful thing to do together."

Celebrating special occasions with her big family isn't new to Diana.

The entertainer — who is also mom to Tracee Ellis Ross, Chudney Ross, Rhonda Ross and Ross Naess — celebrated Christmas that year with all five of her children and eight grandchildren.

"HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!! 🎄," Evan captioned the shot, where the whole family wears red sweatsuits.

