Eva Mendes Reveals She's a 'Chauffeur' amid Her Kids' Busy Summer Plans: 'Bring Boredom Back'

The actress and Ryan Gosling share two daughters: Esmeralda and Amada

By
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya is an associate editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in USA Today, The News-Press, The Naples Daily News, The Miami Herald and WINK News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 01:00AM EDT
Actress Eva Mendes poses during a McHappy Day visit to Ronald McDonald House in Sydney
Actress Eva Mendes poses during a McHappy Day visit to Ronald McDonald House in Sydney. Photo:

Tim Hunter / Newspix via Getty

Eva Mendes can relate to all parents out there.

The Fast Five actress posted an Instagram Story revealing she was expecting to have a boring summer, but instead, she's a "chauffeur" to her two girls, Amada Lee, 7, and Esmeralda Amada, 8, whom she shares with her husband Ryan Gosling.

"So this summer was supposed to be like an easy — I was like bring boredom back but you know things happen and like the kids want to do certain classes and things, so now I am just a chauffeur, like a water girl," Mendes, 49, said in the clip, which she also published on Threads. "It's hot, so you know, I just bring them water."

Mendes added she is also a "wiper downer."

"I wipe them down because they're all sweaty all over each other," Mendes said. "I just wanted to say that this summer of boredom that I had planned, turned."

Mendes and Gosling — who have been together since 2011 — first met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines. After playing a pretend family with Mendes in the 2012 film, Gosling, 42, realized he wanted to start a family with the actress.

"I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her," The Notebook star told GQ in 2023, adding, "and there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore."

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Mendes felt the same way.

"I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby. I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family," Mendes said during a 2020 interview with Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mendes is private about her two daughters and avoids posting pictures of their daily lives, she wrote on Instagram in 2020.

Still, the long-term partners have shared a few anecdotes about their kids over the years, like when Esmeralda and Amada picked up an "Aussie twang" after living there for a month and a half in 2022.

Related Articles
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes Says Ryan Gosling Is the 'Greatest Actor I've Ever Worked With'
Ryan Gosling GQ cover
Ryan Gosling Says He Knew He Wanted Kids with Eva Mendes After They Played a Pretend Family on Screen
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Relationship Timeline
Ryan Gosling and Mandi
Ryan Gosling Brings His Sister to ‘Barbie’ Event in Toronto as She Praises His 'Kenergy'
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Place Beyond the Pines
Eva Mendes Marks 10 Years Since 'Place Beyond the Pines,' the Movie Where She Met Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes Explains Why She and Ryan Gosling Don't Appear on Red Carpets Together
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes Shares Impressive Modeling Video Filmed by Daughters Amada, 5, and Esmeralda, 6
eva mendes wears ryan gosling Barbie tee on instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CsRkJwzPNKt/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Eva Mendes Wore a T-Shirt with Ryan Gosling as Ken on It: 'Got That Real Big Kenergy'
Jacky Oh and DC Young Flyâs 3 Kids
All About Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly's 3 Kids
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Only Want to Listen to Her Music So They Can Say Curse Words
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes Is 'Bringing Boredom Back' for Her Kids This Summer
Eva Mendes Lunch Boxes
Eva Mendes Details How She Packs Her Daughters' Brown Bag Lunches: 'One of My Favorite Things'
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling Says Daughter Amada, 6, Pulled a 'Power Move' During Family Visit to the Louvre
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 07: Actors Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend "The Place Beyond The Pines" premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 7, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)
Eva Mendes Says Daughters with Ryan Gosling Picked Up 'Aussie Twang' After Months Living There
Eva Mendes hints she may be married to Ryan Gosling with new tattoo
Eva Mendes Hints That She May Be Married to Longtime Boyfriend Ryan Gosling with New Tattoo Photos