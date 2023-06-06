Eva Mendes Says She Shaves Her Face Often Because She’s a ‘Beast’: ‘My Hair Grows Back If I Get Chills’

The actress and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share the beauty technique that makes her skin ‘glow.’

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 04:21 PM
eva mendes face shaving
Photo:

eva mendes/instagram

Eva Mendes is not afraid to get real about unwanted facial hair.

The actress, 49, dedicated two Instagram posts on Monday and Tuesday to her experience with dermaplaning, the skincare technique that involves shaving away the top layers of skin and hair on the face. 

She said her treatments at the Beauty Villa Vergara spa in Beverly Hills, California, were “heaven.” In an earlier post teasing her treatments at the spa, she said, “There’s no other place like this.”

“I guess “dermaplaning” is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!” Mendes wrote in her caption on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mendes, 49, received hundreds of comments from curious fans with questions about her experience and responded to many, including one from a commenter who asked about how frequently she gets the treatment.

“I’m a beast so I probably need every other day! Ha. My hair grows back if I get chills,” she commented. “I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills and all my work is undone!”

When another commenter asked Mendes if she notices a difference in how her skin feels after the treatment, she replied by writing, “Yes…makeup and moisturizer goes on much smoother. I’m hairy tho. My Cuban Papi is a man bear and I’m his mini me.”

eva mendes face shaving

eva mendes/instagram

Mendes gives her Instagram followers an intimate peek at her beauty treatments and fashion choices often. 

She shared a series of photos on Instagram in March featuring a behind-the-scenes look at her mornings, including her routine for her newly red hair and her fashion choices for the day.

The first picture she shared is a closeup shot of her pouting face surrounded by her red locks. Mendes is also pouting in the second photo and shows off a stunning leopard-print silk dress. She paired her dress with a green handbag in the third photo, where she takes a selfie in front of an orchid.

"Resting Eva Face," she wrote cheekily alongside the photos. "Early Work Day."

Mendes’ glamorous fashion and beauty posts aren’t the only things she shares with her followers, though. In a picture she posted last week wearing a vibrant matching set, she authentically shared in the caption, “Oh and this @caracara_nyc two piece? I just love it and want to celebrate the designer. Today, my real look is my t-shirt and sweats."

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber outfit from husbands closet
Hailey Bieber Rocks a Look She Stole from Justin: ‘Outfit from Husband’s Closet’
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Rewears the Designer Who Made Her Original 'Speak Now' Dress for the Album's Rerelease
Angelina Jolie and designer Gabriela Hearst
Angelina Jolie's Fashion Collective Teams Up with Chloé and Gabriela Hearst for Capsule Collection
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Tears Up at Brazil Event While ‘Reflecting on Her Younger Self,’ Says Source (Exclusive)
ZIWE e.l.f. Vanity Table Talk
Ziwe Gets Real — and Really Into Makeup — In the Latest Vanity Table Talk
Kylie Jenner Shares Contents of Her Bag, Including Coachella Wristband, Jean Paul Gautier Rings and Tampons
Kylie Jenner Shares Contents of Her Purse, Revealing a Secret Hobby and 'Fun Fact' About Her Home
Elyce Arons, Rachel Brosnahan Remember Kate Spade 5 Years After Her Death: âSheâs Still Hereâ
Elyce Arons, Rachel Brosnahan Remember Kate Spade 5 Years After Her Death: ‘She’s Still Here’
Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
Jennifer Aniston Reveals a Hint of Silver Roots While Debuting New LolaVie Product
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety)
Kim Cattrall, 66, Says She’s Open to Botox and Fillers to Battle Aging in ‘Every Way I Can’
Kristin Cavallari Gets 3 Teeny-Tiny Zodiac Tattoos â and Then Inks Her Artist!
Kristin Cavallari Gets 3 Teeny-Tiny Zodiac Tattoos — and Then Inks Her Artist!
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Says She Still Has Clothes from 30 Years Ago in Her Closet: ‘They Come Back’ in Style!
Olivia Wilde Debuts New Bangs
Olivia Wilde Debuts New Shaggy Bangs on Instagram: 'Bed Head Bang Report'
Sofia Richie Asks Husband Elliot Grainge to Narrate a Getting Ready TikTok with a Purposefully Bad Outfit
Elliot Grainge Hilariously Narrates Sofia Richie's Over-the-Top Outfit TikTok: 'Is This a Joke?'
Ariana Grande Jokingly Pokes Fun At Her Old ÂCat EyeÂ Makeup in Tutorial TikTok Video
Ariana Grande Jokingly Pokes Fun at Her Old 'Cat Eye' Makeup in TikTok Video
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Shows Off Shorter Hairstyle and Figure in Tiny Black Bikini — See the Photos!
Brooklyn Decker Debuts New Short Hairstyle
Brooklyn Decker Chops Off Her Hair in Dramatic Transformation: 'We Did a Thing'