Eva Mendes Says Ryan Gosling Is the 'Greatest Actor I've Ever Worked With'

The couple welcomed two daughters together after first meeting during the production of 'The Place Beyond the Pines'

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Published on July 7, 2023 12:52AM EDT
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Photo:

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Eva Mendes is Ryan Gosling's biggest cheerleader.

While the couple has kept their relationship relatively private since first meeting on The Place Beyond the Pines set in 2011, the actress, 49, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet tribute to Gosling.

Alongside images from their 2012 film, the mom of two wrote, "Mi Hombre. Mi Vida…To say he's the greatest actor I've ever worked with is an understatement."

The photos included a quote from Greta Gerwig's recent Rolling Stone interview in which she described Gosling, 42, as "some combination of Marlon Brando meets Gene Wilder meets John Barrymore meets John Travolta." Mendes thanked Gerwig, 39, for her support by adding in the caption, "Gracias to the brilliant & beautiful Greta Gerwig @rollingstone."

Gerwig's praise for Gosling comes weeks ahead of the highly anticipated release of Barbie.

The project is directed by Gerwig and finds Gosling starring as Ken alongside Margot Robbie in the title role. Mendes showed her support for Gosling's latest project by sharing a teaser for the film on Instagram with Gerwig's quote in the caption.

Mendes shared her immediate reaction to Gosling's character in a June 2022 Instagram post writing, "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this. #Thatsmyken."

Gosling reciprocated the love in a recent interview with GQ, in which he revealed that he knew he wanted to have a family with Mendes after their first meeting.

THE PLACE BEYOND THE PINES

Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features/Everett

"I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her," he said. "And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore."

Gosling added: "I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

