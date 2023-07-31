Eva Mendes is ready to soak in the next Oscars red carpet – literally.

The Place Beyond the Pines star, 49, showed fans a glimpse of her latest look in a relatable Instagram post on Monday.

In the photos, Mendes wore a unique tricolored gown that, upon closer inspection, was actually made of her own Skura Style-branded kitchen sponges, fresh out of the package.

The actress and businesswoman acquired equity in Skura Style’s parent company in May 2022 and became a brand ambassador and co-owner of the lifestyle brand.

The star accessorized with gold accessories – including a bangle, a hair clip securing her half-up ‘do and bauble earrings – and round green sunglasses, all of which convincingly turned her DIY dress into a chic summer outfit. She even made sure to add a hot pink lip and blushed cheeks to her glam.

Mendes' fans commented at how surprised they were at the ingenuity of the crafty design, with one user writing, "The only person who could STILL look gorgeous covered in sponges."

So gorgeous, in fact, that she has big plans for this look.

“I think I found my Oscar dress early this year,” Mendes wrote in the caption of her intended destination for the dress.

“Is this what they mean when they say ‘clean fashion’?” she joked.



Another fan even suggested that the frock was Met Gala-worthy, which caught Mendes' attention.

"First look I thought was a real dress #metgaladress," they wrote, to which Mendes replied, "hahah that's a good one - MetBall 2024!" while confirming, "It is a Dress - we pinned them on," referring to the sponges.

Not only is she a fan of the product but her longtime love and father to her two daughters – Amada Lee, 7, and Esmeralda Amada, 8 – Ryan Gosling is big on the technology-forward line, too, so much so he naturally promoted it during his Barbie press junket.

"It's an amazing sponge," he said in an interview clip shared to Mendes' Instagram.

Mendes is also one of Gosling’s biggest supporters. In May, she shared another outfit-of-the-day Instagram photo, this time wearing a T-shirt printed with a picture of Gosling, 42, as his Barbie character Ken. "Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too,” she wrote under the sweet snaps.

