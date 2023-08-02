See Eva Mendes Dance to Dua Lipa’s Song from Partner Ryan Gosling’s Movie ‘Barbie’

Mendes has been cheering Gosling on from the sidelines as he promotes his new movie 'Barbie'

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 10:09PM EDT
Eva Mendes Dance to Barbie song
Photo:

Eva Mendes/ Instagram

Eva Mendes is dancing the night away!

On Wednesday, the Place Beyond the Pines star, 49, shared a video of herself grooving to Dua Lipa’s disco-style track “Dance the Night Away” from the soundtrack of the new Barbie movie — which stars her partner Ryan Gosling as Ken.

In the clip, Mendes descends a set of stairs outside while wearing a green floral bodice summer dress. As she walks down the steps barefoot with a pout on her face, the actress lifts up her skirt and begins to playfully swing it from side to side.

However, Mendes proceeded to tease herself about her pout in the caption of her Instagram post, “Why must I make that stupid pout when I start to dance ?! Anyone suffer from this seriously lame condition? 💗.”

Dancing to one of the soundtrack hits from her partner’s record-breaking new movie isn’t the only way Mendes has been supporting Gosling, 42.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of Barbie’s premiere, the Hitch actress praised Gosling on Instagram by posting a gallery of photos, led by director Greta Gerwig’s quote about the Canadian actor's talent. This was followed by a series of snapshots from The Place Beyond the Pines, featuring the couple working together.

Captioning the post, Mendes wrote, “Mi Hombre. Mi Vida…To say he's the greatest actor I've ever worked with is an understatement."

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Having used her Instagram feed as her very own Gosling fan page once before, Mendes playfully poked fun at the press tour in a Ken-emblazoned t-shirt in May. Showcasing Gosling front and center, she captioned the photo on Instagram, “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too.”

Mendes and Gosling have been linked since 2011, when they filmed The Place Beyond the Pines together. While the couple has never married, they share two children together: Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7. Notoriously private about their personal lives, the Barbie tour is one of the few moments where Mendes and Gosling have opened up about their relationship. 

In an interview with Access Hollywood at the world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, Gosling was asked how he felt about all of the Instagram posts from Mendes.

“It means everything. It means everything," he said.

Related Articles
MARC MARON ON BARBIE
Marc Maron Slams the 'Certain Men' Who 'Took Offense' to 'Barbie' Movie: 'So Embarrassing for Them'
Ashlee Simpson Throws Barbie-Themed Party for Daughter Jagger
Ashlee Simpson Throws Barbie-Themed Birthday Party for Daughter Jagger — See the Pink-Powered Photos
Margot Robbie in Barbie, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Boost AMC Theatres to Its Biggest Money-Making Week Ever
'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds
Warner Bros. Apologizes for 'Insensitive' 'Barbenheimer' Social Media Engagement After Criticism in Japan
Cindy Crawford Teases Music Video Appearance By Recreating 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl Ad
Cindy Crawford Recreates Her Iconic 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl Ad in New Music Video
Eva Mendes Sponge gown
Eva Mendes Wears a DIY Gown Made of Sponges and Jokes It’s Her Next Oscars Look: ‘Clean Fashion’
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes and Daughters Escape 'Barbie'-Mania with Glamping Trip: Source
Barbie movie MARGOT ROBBIE
'Barbie' Makes $93 Million in Remarkable Second Weekend at Domestic Box Office
Movie theater etiquette
What Is Proper Movie Theater Etiquette? An Expert's Advice for Parents and Other Moviegoers
George Clooney and wife Amal are seen at the "Gatto Nero" restaurant in Como Lake.
Amal Clooney Sparkles in Silver During Date Night with Husband George Clooney on Lake Como
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her 'Ken-energy' in Barbie Pink Makeup Selfie
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her 'Ken-Energy' in Barbie Pink Makeup Selfie
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
You Won’t See One Essential Home Feature in the 'Barbie' Movie Dreamhouse — Here’s Why (Exclusive)
Timothee Chalamet, Anne Hathaway, Bowen Yang and Amy Schumer
All the Actors Who Almost Landed Roles in 'Barbie'
German supermodel Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz were captured in a passionate PDA display while enjoying some sightseeing during their romantic holiday.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Pack On the PDA in Steamy Vacation Photos from the Italian Coast
Paulina Porizkova Brings New Boyfriend Jeff Greenstein to Book Signing in Atlanta â See Their Cute Date
Paulina Porizkova Brings New Boyfriend Jeff Greenstein to Her Book Signing in His Hometown — See Their Cute Date
Greta Gerwig attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London
The 'Barbie' Movie Almost Had a 'Fart Opera in the Middle,' Greta Gerwig Reveals