See Eva Mendes Dance to Dua Lipa’s Song from Partner Ryan Gosling’s Movie ‘Barbie’

Eva Mendes is dancing the night away!

On Wednesday, the Place Beyond the Pines star, 49, shared a video of herself grooving to Dua Lipa’s disco-style track “Dance the Night Away” from the soundtrack of the new Barbie movie — which stars her partner Ryan Gosling as Ken.

In the clip, Mendes descends a set of stairs outside while wearing a green floral bodice summer dress. As she walks down the steps barefoot with a pout on her face, the actress lifts up her skirt and begins to playfully swing it from side to side.



However, Mendes proceeded to tease herself about her pout in the caption of her Instagram post, “Why must I make that stupid pout when I start to dance ?! Anyone suffer from this seriously lame condition? 💗.”



Dancing to one of the soundtrack hits from her partner’s record-breaking new movie isn’t the only way Mendes has been supporting Gosling, 42.

Ahead of Barbie’s premiere, the Hitch actress praised Gosling on Instagram by posting a gallery of photos, led by director Greta Gerwig’s quote about the Canadian actor's talent. This was followed by a series of snapshots from The Place Beyond the Pines, featuring the couple working together.

Captioning the post, Mendes wrote, “Mi Hombre. Mi Vida…To say he's the greatest actor I've ever worked with is an understatement."

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Having used her Instagram feed as her very own Gosling fan page once before, Mendes playfully poked fun at the press tour in a Ken-emblazoned t-shirt in May. Showcasing Gosling front and center, she captioned the photo on Instagram, “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too.”

Mendes and Gosling have been linked since 2011, when they filmed The Place Beyond the Pines together. While the couple has never married, they share two children together: Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7. Notoriously private about their personal lives, the Barbie tour is one of the few moments where Mendes and Gosling have opened up about their relationship.

In an interview with Access Hollywood at the world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, Gosling was asked how he felt about all of the Instagram posts from Mendes.

“It means everything. It means everything," he said.

