Eva Marcille Wishes Michael Sterling a Happy Father's Day amid Divorce: 'Best Father'

Eva Marcille continues to show appreciation for Michael Sterling as the father of their kids.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, shared a collection of photos and videos of the lawyer, also 38, spending time with their three children on Instagram in celebration of Father's Day.

The exes share sons Maverick, 3, and Michael Jr., 4. Marcille is also mom to daughter Marley Rae, 9, from her previous relationship with ex Kevin McCall.

"To the best father a child could ever deserve. Happy Father’s Day @miketsterling. May you know and properly appreciate how much we love you," she wrote.

"Your dedication to being the example the representation and the consistency that the kids need and deserve is beyond admirable. It’s beautiful. Enjoy your day today, and know that three little Sterlings would not be who they are without you. 🌻 Happy Fathers Day."

Marcille filed for divorce on March 23, stating that their marriage was "irretrievably broken," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting," Marcille told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Eva Marcille/Instagram

The former America's Next Top Model winner and The Young & the Restless actress sought legal and primary custody of their children and child support as well as support with "care and maintenance" and medical costs.

Marcille also requested that the court award her "equitable division" of the assets she and Sterling gained during their marriage, as well as her own separate property, as well as having their debt to be "equitably divided."



Marcille and Sterling were married on an RHOA episode that aired in March 2019.

