She Means Business! Eva Longoria Wears 3 Pantsuits in 1 Day for 'Flamin' Hot' Press in N.Y.C.

'Flamin' Hot' marks the actress' directorial debut — here's how she's stepped into her smokin' new role in style

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 02:22PM EDT
Eva Longoria wears 3 suits in 1 day
Photo:

James Devaney/GC Images, Gotham/GC Images, Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Things are heating up for Eva Longoria, who just proved that you can move like a boss and dress like one too. 

On Monday, the 48-year-old actress stepped out for a day of press in New York City for her new film Flamin' Hot, which marks her directorial debut. "I'm still on cloud nine. I can't even believe it and I just can't wait for more people to have access to see it," she told PEOPLE of the project in March.

Fitting for her new role, Longoria made her way around Manhattan in three monochromatic power suits in just 24 hours. 

But before touching down on the East Coast, the former Desperate Housewives star made an appearance at a special screening of the movie in Los Angeles clad in a sexier, more feminine look for the red carpet. 

Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Flamin' Hot"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Longoria, who was styled by Maeve Reilly, turned up the heat in a lacy Roberto Cavalli gown covered in bead embellishments. The floor-length design was crafted with an elegant silhouette featuring a high-neck and a sheer skirt that flared out at the hem. 

Reilly also worked with the Chopard team for jewelry, including the flame-shaped rock adorning Longoria’s middle finger, noting on Instagram that it was the same ring the star wore while attending the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony last month. 

Ahead, see how Longoria switched up her wardrobe for her latest stop on her buzzy Flamin’ Hot tour. 

Going Gray

Eva Longoria is seen on June 12, 2023 in New York City

Gotham/GC Images

While out and about, Longoria was spotted in a charcoal gray pantsuit consisting of two structured pieces. The boxiness of the double-breasted blazer complemented the flared silhouette of her sleek pants.

She wore a white scoop-neck top, which appears to be the same piece worn under all of her sets (a quick tip we’ll be taking note of). She also opted for white pointed-toe heels that peeked under her trouser hems, statement stud earrings and tons of rings. 

For beauty, Longoria’s locks were swept up into a wavy half-up style and her makeup kept glossy and rosy. 

Down to Earth (Tones)

Eva Longoria is arriving to 'The View' on June 12, 2023 in New York City

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Before heading into ABC Studios to film for The View, Longoria was photographed in an all-brown two-piece set. This one was slightly more tailored than the first, especially with its slim-fit jacket and pants, which billowed over her bronze platforms.

She changed up her jewelry with large silver hoop earrings, two chain necklaces and gold bracelets made visible with Longoria’s sleeves rolled up. 

The star also ditched her flirty hairstyle for loose waves. 

Bold and Blushed

Eva Longoria leaves 'The View' at ABC Studios on June 12, 2023 in New York City

James Devaney/GC Images

Longoria was then seen leaving The View dressed up in a pretty-in-pink outfit (making a case for wearing the pastel hue on any day of the week). 

She capped off her suit rotation with a more colorful getup with a more relaxed feel. Though designed with a slouchy cut (and floor-sweeping pants!), the suit still had a touch of elegance thanks to its luxe satiny finish. Again, Longoria scrunched up her sleeves for that effortless and casual vibe.

For accessories, she swapped out her silver hoop earrings for a vibrant pink pair but kept on her gold chain necklaces.

