Eva Longoria’s son Santiago Enrique takes speaking Spanish seriously!

On Thursday, Longoria, 48, stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show where she said her 4-year-old can be a harsh critic when she speaks Spanish. Longoria revealed that Santiago's "first language is Spanish" and that he has no problem letting his mom know when she has made a mistake.

“I didn’t grow up speaking Spanish,” the actress and Desperate Housewives alum explained to host Kelly Clarkson, 41. “We lived in Mexico City and I was just shooting in Spain. He’s super fluent and corrects me all the time and he does it with, like, attitude.”

Longoria explained that her son responds, "Oh my god, Mom!" when she makes an error in Spanish and joked that her response to Santiago's frustration is to tell him, "easy, easy!" The actress then revealed that her son is no fan of her language skills, as she told the host: “He’s so disappointed in my Spanish.”

Clarkson then pointed out that "it's way easier" to learn a language "at such a young age" and commented that Santiago sounded "very wise for his age." As she laughed and jokingly pretended to flick her hair behind her ear, Longoria responded that "he's super smart, if I do say so myself."

For PEOPLE’s 2023 Beautiful Issue in April, the actress wrote a letter to her younger self. In it, she talked about how much she resembled Santiago while she herself was growing up.

"Wow, you look just like the son you will have someday, Santiago (you'll call him Santi)," she penned. "Right now you're such a tomboy and love going barefoot and running around our ranch with the chickens and your older sisters. I know you don't love doing your chores like washing the dishes and feeding the cows, but I promise they will help you become a successful adult as you grow up."

"I don't want to say too much because I don't want to risk changing you, but I will tell you to fasten your seat belt. Life's going to be fun," she added.



Eva Longoria. Instagram/evalongoria

For years, Longoria has kept her family life relatively private. But in April, the actress shared a rare family photo in honor of her husband José "Pepe" Bastón’s 55th birthday. The couple welcomed Santiago in June 2018. The Young & the Restless star is also a stepmom to Bastón's three children from his first marriage: Natalia and twins Mariana and Jose Antonio.

"Happy birthday to the best dad, family man and husband anyone could ask for! 💗," she captioned a family photo of Santiago hugging them both.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC in syndication (check local listings).