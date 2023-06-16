Eva Longoria Says She'd Be the 'Only' Star of 'Desperate Housewives' to Do a Reboot: 'I Miss Gabby'

If a Desperate Housewives reboot ever came to fruition, Eva Longoria says she'd "be the first to sign up!"

However, the actress, who played Gabrielle Solis on the popular 2000s show, shared on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that her fellow former castmates might not be so keen. "I think I'd be the only one to sign up," she laughed.

Longoria admitted to host Andy Cohen, 55, that she hasn't quite let go of the well-loved character. "I miss Gabby," she said.

"Gabby would be an influencer, for sure. She'd be an Instagrammer," the actress revealed, when asked where she thinks her character would be today, more than 10 years after the series wrapped.

And though Longoria would be happy to revisit Wisteria Lane — the fictional street in the hit series — she shared that the cast worked hard during the show's eight seasons. "Back in the day, we used to shoot 24 episodes a season, and we did that for eight years," Longoria said. "We fully mined those characters — none of this six-episodes-a-season s---."

"There was nobody left on the street for me to sleep with. I slept with everybody," she jokingly added.

Asked by Cohen whether she thought the show "jumped the shark" at any point, Longoria said not — but her fellow guest Gabrielle Union seemed to disagree. "As a fan...Alfre Woodard in the basement? I was like, 'Okay ... Okay,' " teased Union, 50.

"By the way, that was season 2!" replied Longoria, laughing.



Longoria was catapulted into superstardom when she scored a lead role as Solis, a former-model-turned-housewife who begins an affair with her gardener — played by Jesse Metcalfe — when she grows frustrated in her marriage.

Following the end of Desperate Housewives — which ran from 2004 to 2012 — Longoria turned her sights to producing and directing, doing so on shows like Devious Maids, Jane the Virgin and Black-ish.

The actress recently reunited with Metcalfe, 44, at the premiere of Flamin' Hot, which marks her feature-film directorial debut.

Eva Longoria and Ricardo Chavira on Desperate Housewives (2004). Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Just before chatting with PEOPLE on the event’s star-studded red carpet June 9, Longoria spotted her former castmate and beckoned him to join her on the carpet, where they then embraced and reconnected briefly.



She later told PEOPLE, “I used Desperate Housewives as my film school — that's where I learned everything."

But when asked if she plans on making the move to full-time director anytime soon, the star clarified, "I love acting, so I'll always do that."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.