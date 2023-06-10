Eva Longoria Reunites with 'Desperate Housewives' Costar Jesse Metcalfe on 'Flamin' Hot' Red Carpet

The actress told PEOPLE she “had to grab” her former costar for a quick reunion at the premiere of her big-screen directorial debut

Jesse Metcalfe and Eva Longoria attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Flamin' Hot"
There are no friends like old friends!

Eva Longoria ran into her Desperate Housewives costar Jesse Metcalfe at the premiere of her big-screen directorial debut Flamin’ Hot on Friday evening.

Just before chatting with PEOPLE on the event’s star-studded red carpet, Longoria spotted her former castmate and beckoned him to join her on the carpet, where they then embraced and reconnected briefly.

After the duo, who played on-screen love interests on the ABC show, reunited — and snapped a few pictures together — Longoria resumed her interview, telling PEOPLE that she “had to grab Jessie" because she hadn't seen him “in a million years.”

Longoria went on to explain that directing Flamin’ Hot has been written in the stars for her since long before her Housewives days.

“I think people think I'm an actor-turned-director, but I'm really a director-producer-turned-actor,” the star told PEOPLE. “I've always loved being behind the camera, I've always been interested in the business side and so directing always felt very natural to me.”

Longoria continued, “I used Desperate Housewives as my film school — that's where I learned everything."

When asked if she plans on making the move to full-time director anytime soon, the star clarified, however, "I love acting, so I'll always do that."

Longoria also told PEOPLE that Flamin’ Hot, a drama-comedy based on the true story of Frito-Lay janitor-turned-marketing-executive Richard Montañez, has set the bar “pretty high” for future projects she chooses to take on as a director.

“I've been sent every script under the sun to direct next,” the star told PEOPLE. “I don't think I can say ‘yes’ to anything until I feel the way I felt about this movie.”

She does know, though, that she wants to continue to tell Latino stories. It's my community, it's what I know best, it's my superpower," she says.

Flamin’ Hot is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ now.

