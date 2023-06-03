Eva Longoria on Friendship with ‘Loyal’ Victoria Beckham: ‘We Have Sleepovers All the Time’

"I think she’s an introvert, but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable,” Longoria said of Beckham

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 3, 2023
Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Eva Longoria is getting candid about best friend Victoria Beckham.

The Desperate Housewives star, 48, discussed her years-long friendship with the Spice Girl, 49, in a recent interview with The Times, and said the two have forged a special bond that had stayed strong throughout the years. 

“We are peas in a pod,” Longoria said, describing their friendship to the outlet.  

“I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is,” she added. “She’s the funniest person. I think she’s an introvert, but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable.”

Longoria met the singer through her ex-husband Tony Parker, who had been friends with David Beckham. She said after the Beckhams moved to Los Angeles, the two couples would hang out — and even noted that David “is an amazing cook.”

Longoria noted that as she got closer to Victoria, they would plan meet-ups in London or Paris — Longoria’s favorite city.

“We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night,” she admitted.

“She’s extremely loyal,” she continued. “There’s never a moment I can’t call her, that she’s not available, that she’s not flying to see me, or I’m flying to see her. Or I’m raiding her closet. She gives me motherly advice and business advice.”

Donato Sardella/Getty 

Their friendship blossomed even more to the point that Victoria appointed Longoria godmother of her 11-year-old daughter Harper Beckham, whom the actress described as “a sweet, beautiful, kind young lady.” 

She also designed several of Longoria’s looks for her wedding to husband José Bastón, and played a special role in helping the bride get ready for the wedding as well.

“She did my civil outfit, my wedding dress and the after-party dress,” Longoria said. “She brought everything — I mean, she literally carried it with her. Put it on me, buckled my shoes because I couldn’t bend down, zipped up my dress when I got drunk. She was like, ‘I know my role.’ She is that best friend.”

The two close friends would go on to wear "coordinating dresses" to Victoria’s son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz.

The Tell it Like a Woman actress explained how she works with her close friend on figuring out a style on PEOPLE (the TV Show!): "I just go into her closet normally, and go, 'I need a dress.'" She added that Victoria just "tells me" what to wear.

"She's like, 'Do you like the black or the green?' And I say, 'Black.' She goes, 'Great. Green.'"

