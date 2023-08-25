I Walked 131,000+ Steps During My European Vacation in the Sneakers Eva Longoria Owns

This was the year of my European summer. At the end of July, I jetted off to Italy and Greece for an 18-day trip with an itinerary jam-packed with lots of walking. So when it came to packing, my top priority was finding a comfortable sneaker that I could trust to get me through the long days.

I’ve never been a big fan of logos on my clothing or my footwear, so I was excited when M.Gemi sent me a pair of the Palestra Due Sneakers to test because they have a very clean, minimalist silhouette. Even Eva Longoria owns a pair, so I was convinced they were good.

Let’s just say, these shoes were made for walking. I walked more than 131,000 steps during my trip, and I never experienced any foot pain.

M. Gemi The Palestra Due Sneakers

M.Gemi

Of course, I tested them a bit before packing, and I was instantly impressed when I slipped my feet into them. If you’ve ever jumped on a plush mattress, it essentially feels just like that when taking steps in these sneakers. It’s almost like tucking your feet into their own cozy little beds.

The soles are incredibly cushy and supportive thanks to an added layer of foam in the midsole and heels, which are also perforated to regulate temperature. Though my feet felt warm at times — it was almost 100 degrees in Rome, after all — they weren’t grossly sweaty or uncomfortable like I’ve experienced with other footwear.

The rest of the sneaker is hand-crafted from Italian leather that’s designed to mold to your foot, and the more I wore them, it most definitely did. Like any shoe, they need a bit of breaking in. I experienced slight rubbing on one of my pinky toes for the first few wears. But after taking the sneakers for two or three spins, they were good to go.

I wore them almost every single day during my Europe trip, exploring the ancient ruins in Rome and Athens, and hiking up and down 200+ extremely steep steps in Santorini. Their sleek silhouette went with everything from dresses to linen pants to silk skirts. I’m a big fan of wearing sneakers with dresses!

Alex Nelson

One thing about me is that I usually get a throbbing pain in my shins after walking long distances, but I never once felt it after wearing these sneakers, or any kind of aches in my feet, for that matter. Early on in the trip, I wore the espadrilles I’d packed and very quickly learned that that wasn’t the move — even getting to dinner required a lot of walking.

Though the sneakers are expensive, they are absolutely worth every penny, especially if you plan to wear them frequently and for lots of walking. And if this is your first time buying M.Gemi shoes, you can get $50 off a pair with the code WELCOME50.

I pretty much lived in my M.Gemi sneakers for three weeks, and by the end of my travels, my feet were thanking me.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

