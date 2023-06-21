Eva Longoria's Colorful Dress Has a Massive Slit and a Skin-Baring Cutout — See Her Look!

Eva Longoria is firing up the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The 48-year-old actress wore a daring multicolored dress that showed some skin while promoting her directorial debut Flamin’ Hot at the French film festival on Wednesday.

The mock turtleneck look featured a sexy back cutout and magenta, orange, lime green and purple hues that vibrantly popped in the watercolor marble design.

Marc Piasecki/Getty

Longoria bared her left leg in a thigh-high slit achieved by the unique wrapped effect of her skirt’s fabric at the waist.

She accessorized her ensemble with complementary white pointed-toe heels, silver dangling hoop earrings and a sky-high wavy ponytail.

On her Instagram Story, Longoria shared a photo of her onstage look through the camera lens on a computer.

"Thank you Cannes Lion for having me!" she wrote over the photo, tagging beauty brand L'Oréal Paris.

The Desperate Housewives alum has been heating up the press tour for her new film with her wardrobe.



Fitting to her role, Longoria made her way around Manhattan in three monochromatic power suits in just 24 hours last week.

While out and about, she was spotted in a charcoal gray pantsuit consisting of two structured pieces: a boxy double-breasted blazer and flared sleek pants.



Gotham/GC Images

She wore a white scoop-neck top, which appears to be the same piece worn under all of her sets. She also opted for white pointed-toe heels that peeked under her trouser hems, statement stud earrings and tons of rings.

Before heading into ABC Studios to film for The View, Longoria was photographed in an all-brown two-piece set, which was slightly more tailored than the first with a slim-fit jacket and pants.



Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

She changed up her jewelry with large silver hoop earrings, two chain necklaces and gold bracelets. The star also ditched her previously flirty half-up hairstyle for loose waves.



Longoria was then seen leaving The View dressed up in a pretty-in-pink outfit with a more relaxed feel.



James Devaney/GC Images

Though designed with a slouchy cut (and floor-sweeping pants!), the suit still had a touch of elegance thanks to its luxe satiny finish.

Like her last look, Longoria scrunched up her sleeves for that effortless and casual vibe.



For accessories, she swapped out her silver hoop earrings for a vibrant pink pair but kept on her gold chain necklaces and Santoni platforms.

