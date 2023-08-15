A ‘Shockingly Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum That Only Weighs 4 Pounds Is Just $50 at Amazon

Gone are the days of schlepping clunky and hard-to-maneuver vacuum cleaners around the house. Cordless stick vacuums are slimmer, lighter, and just as effective as the models of yesteryear.

This Eureka 3-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner goes above and beyond to check chores off of to-do lists, since its sleek design is multifunctional. It’s racked up thousands of positive ratings from Amazon shoppers, and right now, it’s on sale for just $50.

The vacuum can convert from an upright device into an extended wand and a handheld vacuum in a flash, making it easy to clean floor-to-ceiling messes. Plus, it works on carpet and hard floors: Its motorized brush roll helps loosen and trap particles on different surfaces without scratching or scuffing.

Weighing in at just 4 pounds, the vacuum is easy to carry throughout the house, lift overhead, and bring up and down stairs. It’s even equipped with two built-in tools: a crevice tool that extends from the nozzle in handheld mode and a brush head that flips out from the top. This makes it incredibly easy to clean couch cushions, staircases, curtains, car interiors, and other hard-to-reach places.

Eureka 3-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $50 (Save 29%)

Amazon

More than 8,900 Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum a perfect rating. One user described it as “lightweight” with “super strong suction” in their review, while another called it “shockingly powerful” before raving: “This is the greatest vacuum I've ever used.”

A third shopper wrote, “I have hardwood floors downstairs and carpeting upstairs, including the stairwell. This is lightweight and makes vacuuming steps a breeze.”

It’s also earned positive feedback from pet owners. One reviewer said, “It picks cat litter up amazingly and doesn’t throw it around.” They also explained, “The suction power is fantastic. One sweep gets 99 percent of the dirt picked up.” And a final customer raved, “This thing works great for collecting the multitude of pet hair tumbleweeds that collect daily from our dog and cat.”

Don’t miss the 29 percent discount on the highly rated Eureka 3-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon right now.

More Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums

Nicebay Bendable Wand Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $95 with Coupon

Amazon

Tineco Pure One S15 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $289 (Save 28%)

Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $545 (Save $105)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

