'Euphoria' Actor Dominic Fike Says He Was Almost 'Kicked Off' Show for 'Really Bad' Habit of Filming While High

"I was a drug addict, and coming onto a show, you know, mainly about drugs is very difficult," shared Fike, who plays Elliott on the dark HBO drama

Published on July 7, 2023 02:59PM EDT

Dominic Fike is opening up about how drug use nearly cost him his role on Euphoria.

The 27-year-old actor, who plays Elliott on the acclaimed HBO drama, recalled the difficulties of filming while dealing with his own addiction. 

“I was a drug addict, and coming onto a show, you know, mainly about drugs is very difficult,” he said in a conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. 

He added that series creator Sam Levinson got him “a sober coach, somebody to be there, you know, all the time” but it “did not work because I was, you know [high].” Lowe, 49, then asked if he filmed while under the influence, to which Fike responded, "Oh my God, yeah dude."

“I was so f---ed up doing a lot of that show,” he admitted. “It was really bad.”

dominic pike
Dominic Fike. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

He continued, "I was reprimanded for it. I almost, you know, got kicked off the show.... They were like, 'Bro, you cannot be doing this.'" 

Fike said that producers “had to” use takes that were filmed while he was high which Lowe called “a bit of a double standard” — asking Fike to be sober but still getting a “great scene” with him under the influence.

"Yeah, that's entertainment dude,” Fike responded. “They give you a bunch of money and they're like, 'Yeah, figure it out bud. Sink or swim.'"

dominic pike
Dominic Fike. hbo max


In May 2022, Fike recalled taking mushrooms ahead of his chemistry read with Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Kat on the series' first two seasons.

"I started peaking right when me and Barbie were reading," he told GQ, adding that he didn't land the part at the time.

"I was heavily addicted to so many drugs," he said. "Trying to make a f–––ing album in the midst of that much pressure, the drugs, my family being insane, and me being insane, was impossible."

Fike then received treatment at an Eric Clapton–funded rehab center in spring 2020 and the Euphoria casting directors circled back to him to offer him the role, according to the publication.

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer
Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer. John Shearer/Getty

Fike — who is now sober — is gearing up for season 3 of the series, which he told Lowe is “gonna be sick.”

"I have a better dynamic with everybody," he added. 

"I mean, well, I don't know. Almost everybody," he said, seemingly referring to his split from costar Hunter Schafer. "I think it'll be fine. We're all adults, kind of. I'm trying." 

Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria can be streamed on Max.

