Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' Family Mourns His Death at 25: 'The Tears Just Won't Stop'

The cast of Euphoria is in mourning after the shocking death of Angus Cloud, one of the HBO show's most beloved young stars.

Cloud, who portrayed Fezco aka "Fez" on the drama series, died on Monday, his family confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Cloud's family said, in part. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Season one star Lukas Gage was among the first Euphoria cast members to react publicly, posting a group photo with Cloud on his Instagram Story. Alongside the image he wrote, "Rip @anguscloud" with a broken heart emoji. On Cloud's most recent Instagram post from a week ago, Gage also wrote, "rest easy angus."

Storm Reid, who plays Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Rue (Zendaya), shared a photo of Cloud on her Instagram Story. "The tears just won't stop," she wrote beside the photo.



Javon Walton, who played Fez's younger brother Ashtray, honored his on-screen sibling on Instagram with a photo of the two of them hugging. He captioned the shot, "rest easy brother❤️🕊️"

Walton, 17, also shared another picture of him and Cloud to his Instagram story, writing, "forever family❤️"

In a statement to PEOPLE, Paula Marshall, who played Nate Jacob (Jacob Elordi)'s mom Marsha Jacobs on Euphoria, said of the news: “He was kind and gracious and so unique. You couldn’t take your eyes off him, on film or on set. How lucky we all were to have witnessed his work. It was beyond truthful, every damn take. My heart hurts.”

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said in a statement obtained by Deadline: "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Euphoria debuted in 2019, and quickly made waves. Cloud's Fez was a drug dealer with a soft spot for Rue (Zendaya) and her friends — namely Lexi (Maude Apatow), with whom the character had a budding romantic storyline in the series's second season.

At the end of season two, Fez's future was unclear following the death of Ashtray and his own arrest. The series was renewed for another season in early 2022, but filming constraints pre-writers' and actors' strikes meant viewers wouldn't see new episodes until 2025.

In March, Cloud recalled being discovered on the street in Brooklyn for the role of Fez, sharing, "I definitely thought it could be some kind of scam."

“Then they brought me back in and they showed me the role, and it made more sense," he told i-D. "Because in my mind I was like, they stopped me because I look like I could be a star? Then I’m like, no, it’s because I look like I could be a drug dealer."

The success of Euphoria also came as surprise to the actor, as he explained, "The difference between me and everyone else who’s famous it’s that they were trying to go get famous, for the most part."

He continued, “They were working hard, and they were like, ‘I’m going to make it to the top’. For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far."

In a statement to PEOPLE after news of Cloud's death broke, HBO said the network is "incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and 'Euphoria' family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."



If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

